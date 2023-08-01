Heading 3
AUGUST 01, 2023
Favorite holidays of zodiac signs
This fiery zodiac sign is passionate and unafraid to take risks! Bright colors and fresh air speak to them. Thus Easter is their favorite holiday
Aries
Cancerians are nurturing people who like to put others before themselves. This is why Thanksgiving is their preferred holiday
Cancer
This earth sign is rooted in reality. They like to spend quality time with their loved ones. Christmas is their fun time
Virgo
The compassionate and empathetic nature of Libra resonates well with the Valentine’s Day
Libra
Scorpions have an intense and magnetic personality! Their mysterious nature is heightened during the Halloween
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Saggitarians are fun-loving. They have an optimistic approach toward life. Hence, they like spreading joy and April Fool’s Day is their pick
Pisces
If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are bound to have the time of your life each New Year’s Eve
Capricornians are born leaders and they tend to work hard. Their abilities blend well with the kite-flying festival
Capricorn
This fire sign loves being the center of attention! They can shine bright on the festival of lights or Diwali
Leo
Gemini
Geminis like going out and being spontaneous. Their personality emerges brighter in the festival of colors or Holi
