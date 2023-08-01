Heading 3

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Favorite holidays of zodiac signs 

This fiery zodiac sign is passionate and unafraid to take risks! Bright colors and fresh air speak to them. Thus Easter is their favorite holiday 

 Aries 

Image: Pexels

Cancerians are nurturing people who like to put others before themselves. This is why Thanksgiving is their preferred holiday 

Image: Pexels

Cancer 

This earth sign is rooted in reality. They like to spend quality time with their loved ones. Christmas is their fun time 

Virgo 

Image: Pexels

The compassionate and empathetic nature of Libra resonates well with the Valentine’s Day

Libra 

Image: Pexels

Scorpions have an intense and magnetic personality! Their mysterious nature is heightened during the Halloween 

 Scorpio 

Image: Pexels

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels

Saggitarians are fun-loving. They have an optimistic approach toward life. Hence, they like spreading joy and April Fool’s Day is their pick 

Image: Pexels

Pisces 

If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are bound to have the time of your life each New Year’s Eve 

Capricornians are born leaders and they tend to work hard. Their abilities blend well with the kite-flying festival 

Capricorn 

Image: Pexels

This fire sign loves being the center of attention! They can shine bright on the festival of lights or Diwali 

 Leo 

Image: Pexels

Gemini 

Image: Pexels

Geminis like going out and being spontaneous. Their personality emerges brighter in the festival of colors or Holi 

