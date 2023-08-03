Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
Favorite makeup products of zodiac signs
This air sign likes things simple and easy-going! A lightweight concealer would be a perfect product for them
Aquarius
This water sign likes to unleash their inner creativity by trying different lipstick shades
Pisces
This fiery sign loves drama! A bold eyeshadow palette to create dramatic eye makeup look would be their aim
Aries
Taureans being the earth sign like things simple! A subtle highlighter is their pick
Taurus
Leo
This fire sign is super confident! They like to show off their facial features with a perfect bronzer shade
Virgo
Virgos are known to be perfectionists! They like to enhance their eye makeup with a volumizing mascara
This air sign oozes elegance. They like subtle makeup. An eyebrow pencil is their favourite product
Libra
Scorpions are known to have a mysterious aura. Dark shades of liquid lipsticks please them
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are fun-loving and adventurous! They like to play with different eyeliner shades to create a fun look
Capricornians prefer sophisticated looks. A subtle blush or neutral nail paint would be their choice
Capricorn
