Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

Favorite makeup products of zodiac signs

This air sign likes things simple and easy-going! A lightweight concealer would be a perfect product for them 

Aquarius

This water sign likes to unleash their inner creativity by trying different lipstick shades

Pisces

This fiery sign loves drama! A bold eyeshadow palette to create dramatic eye makeup look would be their aim 

Aries

Taureans being the earth sign like things simple! A subtle highlighter is their pick

Taurus

Leo 

This fire sign is super confident! They like to show off their facial features with a perfect bronzer shade 

Virgo 

Virgos are known to be perfectionists! They like to enhance their eye makeup with a volumizing mascara 

This air sign oozes elegance. They like subtle makeup. An eyebrow pencil is their favourite product 

 Libra

Scorpions are known to have a mysterious aura. Dark shades of liquid lipsticks please them

Scorpio

Sagittarius 

Sagittarians are fun-loving and adventurous! They like to play with different eyeliner shades to create a fun look 

Capricornians prefer sophisticated looks. A subtle blush or neutral nail paint would be their choice 

Capricorn 

