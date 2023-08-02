Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
Favorite movie genre of zodiac signs
This fiery sign is passionate and confident. They live for challenges! Their favorite movie genre would be action
Aries
Image: Pexels
Taureans are known to be hopeless romantics! Their vibes match with romance movies
Image: Pexels
Taurus
Cancerians are compassionate beings. They possess the qualities of empathizing with characters in a drama movie
Cancer
Image: Pexels
The charismatic persona of this zodiac sign enjoys rom-com movies. The blend of romance, humor, and drama appeals to them
Leo
Image: Pexels
This earth sign believes in logic. They feel thrilled to analyze the minute details of a horror movie
Virgo
Image: Pexels
Libra
Image: Pexels
If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are bound to prefer some classic chick flick movies
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Scorpions are known to have a dark side. They love the intensity and suspense of a thriller movie
Sagittarians love to experiment and explore. Their preferred movie genre is Adventure
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Nothing would please Capricorns like watching a historic film and learning new things
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
Pisces
Image: Pexels
This zodiac sign possesses wild imagination! Fantasy movies capture their attention
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.