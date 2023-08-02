Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

Favorite movie genre of zodiac signs 

This fiery sign is passionate and confident. They live for challenges! Their favorite movie genre would be action 

Aries 

Image: Pexels

Taureans are known to be hopeless romantics! Their vibes match with romance movies 

Image: Pexels

 Taurus 

Cancerians are compassionate beings. They possess the qualities of empathizing with characters in a drama movie 

Cancer 

Image: Pexels

The charismatic persona of this zodiac sign enjoys rom-com movies. The blend of romance, humor, and drama appeals to them 

Leo 

Image: Pexels

This earth sign believes in logic. They feel thrilled to analyze the minute details of a horror movie 

Virgo 

Image: Pexels

 Libra 

Image: Pexels

If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are bound to prefer some classic chick flick movies 

Image: Pexels

Scorpio 

Scorpions are known to have a dark side. They love the intensity and suspense of a thriller movie 

Sagittarians love to experiment and explore. Their preferred movie genre is Adventure 

 Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels

Nothing would please Capricorns like watching a historic film and learning new things 

 Capricorn 

Image: Pexels

Pisces 

Image: Pexels

This zodiac sign possesses wild imagination! Fantasy movies capture their attention 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here