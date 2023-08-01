Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

AUGUST 01, 2023

Favorite sports of zodiac signs 

Aquarians love extreme sports. Paragliding and bungee jumping gives them the much-needed thrill 

Aquarius 

This fire sign cannot steer clear of the competitive excitement. Boxing and martial arts please them 

 Aries 

Cancerians are not much drawn to sports. They like to calm their minds and relax. Yoga and windsurfing call out to them 

 Cancer 

Capricornians like to outdo themselves with competitive sports like cricket and marathon

Capricorn 

 Gemini 

This zodiac sign is drawn towards sports that require eye-hand coordination. Volleyball and table tennis are their picks 

Leo

Leos like the spotlight and they are passionate about sports. Basketball and golf are their preferred sports 

This zodiac sign does not take sports seriously. But they like gymnastics and ice-skating 

 Libra 

This water sign is naturally drawn toward water sports. Swimming, diving, and surfing excite them like nothing else 

 Pisces 

Sagittarius 

Saggitarians are passionate and outgoing! But they are equally focused. Archery fascinates them 

Scorpions are not sports freak! But they find physical challenges inviting. Rock climbing and rafting excite them

Scorpio 

