AUGUST 01, 2023
Favorite sports of zodiac signs
Aquarians love extreme sports. Paragliding and bungee jumping gives them the much-needed thrill
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
This fire sign cannot steer clear of the competitive excitement. Boxing and martial arts please them
Image: Pexels
Aries
Cancerians are not much drawn to sports. They like to calm their minds and relax. Yoga and windsurfing call out to them
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Capricornians like to outdo themselves with competitive sports like cricket and marathon
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Image: Pexels
This zodiac sign is drawn towards sports that require eye-hand coordination. Volleyball and table tennis are their picks
Image: Pexels
Leo
Leos like the spotlight and they are passionate about sports. Basketball and golf are their preferred sports
This zodiac sign does not take sports seriously. But they like gymnastics and ice-skating
Libra
Image: Pexels
This water sign is naturally drawn toward water sports. Swimming, diving, and surfing excite them like nothing else
Pisces
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Saggitarians are passionate and outgoing! But they are equally focused. Archery fascinates them
Image: Pexels
Scorpions are not sports freak! But they find physical challenges inviting. Rock climbing and rafting excite them
Scorpio
