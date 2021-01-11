Favourite Food Items Of January 11, 2021
Bollywood Celebs
Sara Ali Khan admits that Chinese cuisine is her absolute favourite
While Ananya Panday cannot get enough of Italian dishes, she also loves to eat Butter Chicken on her off-duty days
When it comes to food, rice, meat and sea-food are Tara Sutaria’s guilty pleasure
Deepika Padukone is a big fan of South Indian cuisine and loves to include at least one South Indian dish in her breakfast
Kriti Kharbanda is a fan of sea-food, gulab jamun and rasgullas!
On her cheat days, Kriti Sanon loves to feast on Mughlai, North Indian and Chinese cuisines
Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she loves to eat Continental and Asian food
“During my cheat days, I love to eat burger, pizza and fries,” admits Kareena Kapoor Khan
The fitness queen Shilpa Shetty is a big fan of Indian, Japanese and Chinese cuisines
Jacqueline Fernandez loves to indulge in pizzas and croissants
