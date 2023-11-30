Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 30, 2023
Feeling alone quotes
No one is ever alone and silence does not equate defeat
#1
It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone
#2
Without great solitude no serious work is possible
#3
Loneliness is like a prison, where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer
#4
The only time we waste is the time we spend thinking we are alone
#5
I am not afraid of being dead. I am so scared of being lonely while you are sitting next to me
#6
The worst feeling is being in a relationship where you constantly feel alone even when you're together
#7
Being alone is better than being with someone who makes you feel alone
#8
Feeling alone in a relationship is a silent ache that no one else can understand
#9
Loneliness adds beauty to life. It puts a special burn on sunsets and makes night air smell better
#10
