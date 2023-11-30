Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Feeling alone quotes

 No one is ever alone and silence does not equate defeat

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

 Without great solitude no serious work is possible

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

 Loneliness is like a prison, where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

The only time we waste is the time we spend thinking we are alone

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

I am not afraid of being dead. I am so scared of being lonely while you are sitting next to me

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

The worst feeling is being in a relationship where you constantly feel alone even when you're together

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Being alone is better than being with someone who makes you feel alone

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Feeling alone in a relationship is a silent ache that no one else can understand

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Loneliness adds beauty to life. It puts a special burn on sunsets and makes night air smell better

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here