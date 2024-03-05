Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
Fenugreek Dishes To Try
A flavorful chicken dish cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices
Methi Chicken
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked with fenugreek leaves and a creamy tomato-based sauce
Methi Paneer
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves and spices, typically enjoyed with yogurt or pickles
Methi Paratha
Potatoes cooked with fenugreek leaves and Indian spices, making for a comforting and flavorful dish
Aloo Methi
A creamy curry made with fenugreek leaves, peas, and a rich cashew cream sauce
Methi Malai Matar
Fragrant rice cooked with fenugreek leaves, spices, and vegetables, perfect as a one-pot meal
Methi Pulao
Gujarati-style flatbread made with fenugreek leaves, whole wheat flour, and spices, often enjoyed as a snack or breakfast item
Methi Thepla
Lentils cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices offering a nutritious and comforting dish
Methi Dal
Methi Muthia
Steamed or fried dumplings made from fenugreek leaves, chickpea flour, and spices, often served as a snack or appetizer
A nutritious one-pot meal made with rice, lentils, fenugreek leaves, and spices, often served with yogurt or pickles
Methi Khichdi
