Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 05, 2024

Fenugreek Dishes To Try

A flavorful chicken dish cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices

Methi Chicken

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked with fenugreek leaves and a creamy tomato-based sauce

Methi Paneer

Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with fenugreek leaves and spices, typically enjoyed with yogurt or pickles

Methi Paratha

Potatoes cooked with fenugreek leaves and Indian spices, making for a comforting and flavorful dish

Aloo Methi

A creamy curry made with fenugreek leaves, peas, and a rich cashew cream sauce

Methi Malai Matar

Fragrant rice cooked with fenugreek leaves, spices, and vegetables, perfect as a one-pot meal

 Methi Pulao

Gujarati-style flatbread made with fenugreek leaves, whole wheat flour, and spices, often enjoyed as a snack or breakfast item

 Methi Thepla

Lentils cooked with fenugreek leaves and spices offering a nutritious and comforting dish

 Methi Dal

Methi Muthia

Steamed or fried dumplings made from fenugreek leaves, chickpea flour, and spices, often served as a snack or appetizer

A nutritious one-pot meal made with rice, lentils, fenugreek leaves, and spices, often served with yogurt or pickles

 Methi Khichdi

