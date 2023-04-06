APRIL 06, 2023
Fight-Proof Your Relationship In 10 Ways
Source: Pexels
It’s because the helplessness you felt at work strips your feeling of control. You know you can easily unload your frustrations onto your partner – they love you enough to forgive your outbursts. This sets a very dangerous precedent, and your relationship may be facing truly difficult times
Transference Of Anger
Source: Pexels
You get caught in this cycle of negativity, and your thoughts, perceptions, and feelings turn negative
Finding Fault
Any small doubt or second thoughts that linger in the mind may fester and trigger arguments. Subconsciously, one or the other partner may try to stall this decision with unnecessary arguments
Source: Pexels
Disagreement Over Major Decisions
Money is one of the main reasons fights and arguments can erupt between two loving partners. Having more financial power in a relationship may also cause the higher earner to be more dominant. This may cause insecurities and lead to arguments
Source: Pexels
Money
Source: Pexels
Lack Of Intimacy
Intimacy is equally important to sustain a healthy relationship. Emotional as well as physical intimacy influences your overall well-being
By ignoring your partner, you may end up imposing your choice on them. This often causes arguments. To avoid that, talk to them and clarify. Try to understand what they are thinking and what they want. This will help avoid unnecessary arguments and tension
Source: Pexels
Stop Assuming
When you feel emotionally overwhelmed, you often do not think twice before reacting. Your anger stops you from understanding what your partner is trying to say. Do not let your emotions get in the way. Take a step back and calm down a bit
Source: Pexels
Control Your Emotions
If there is a situation that may lead to arguments and differences, and if you feel angered by the way your partner responded to it, do not keep quiet
Source: Pexels
Do Not Hold On To Grudges
When any argument pops up in a relationship, partners generally take a defensive route to justify their arguments. This defensive attitude often stems from emotional reactions rather than any rational thought
Source: Pexels
Stop Being Defensive
Do not let the past color your present. Focus on the current issue on hand, keep your discussions around it, and resolve it. If you think your partner has repeated the same mistakes, avoid confronting them over those. Figure out how to resolve the issue
Source: Pexels
Do Not Let Your Past Impact Your Present
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.