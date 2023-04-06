Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2023

Fight-Proof Your Relationship In 10 Ways 

Source: Pexels 

It’s because the helplessness you felt at work strips your feeling of control. You know you can easily unload your frustrations onto your partner – they love you enough to forgive your outbursts. This sets a very dangerous precedent, and your relationship may be facing truly difficult times

Transference Of Anger 

Source: Pexels 

You get caught in this cycle of negativity, and your thoughts, perceptions, and feelings turn negative

Finding Fault

Any small doubt or second thoughts that linger in the mind may fester and trigger arguments. Subconsciously, one or the other partner may try to stall this decision with unnecessary arguments

Source: Pexels 

Disagreement Over Major Decisions

Money is one of the main reasons fights and arguments can erupt between two loving partners. Having more financial power in a relationship may also cause the higher earner to be more dominant. This may cause insecurities and lead to arguments

Source: Pexels 

Money

Source: Pexels 

Lack Of Intimacy

Intimacy is equally important to sustain a healthy relationship. Emotional as well as physical intimacy influences your overall well-being

By ignoring your partner, you may end up imposing your choice on them. This often causes arguments. To avoid that, talk to them and clarify. Try to understand what they are thinking and what they want. This will help avoid unnecessary arguments and tension

Source: Pexels 

Stop Assuming 

When you feel emotionally overwhelmed, you often do not think twice before reacting. Your anger stops you from understanding what your partner is trying to say. Do not let your emotions get in the way. Take a step back and calm down a bit

Source: Pexels 

Control Your Emotions

If there is a situation that may lead to arguments and differences, and if you feel angered by the way your partner responded to it, do not keep quiet

Source: Pexels 

Do Not Hold On To Grudges

When any argument pops up in a relationship, partners generally take a defensive route to justify their arguments. This defensive attitude often stems from emotional reactions rather than any rational thought

Source: Pexels 

Stop Being Defensive

Do not let the past color your present. Focus on the current issue on hand, keep your discussions around it, and resolve it. If you think your partner has repeated the same mistakes, avoid confronting them over those. Figure out how to resolve the issue

Source: Pexels 

Do Not Let Your Past Impact Your Present

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here