Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Finance tips for college students
Create budget to plan your expenses on how much to spend
#1
Image: Pexels
Track your expenses. This involves how much you spend and on what
#2
Image: Pexels
Importance of saving. It's wise to save at least three to six months worth of money for emergencies
#3
Image: Pexels
Emergency fund helps to take care of unexpected bills or in case of any real expenses that may come up
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Eat at home. Eating outside regularly can chunk the budget
Little things add up. Having a cup of coffee outside daily will add more To your budget than you realise
#6
Image: Pexels
Review your budget regularly
#7
Image: Pexels
Automate bill transfers and payment will have you less worried so that you can focus on your assignments
#8
Image: Pexels
Take advantage of students discounts so that you can save more money
#9
Image: Pexels
Plan your monthly subscriptions to save money
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.