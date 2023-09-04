Heading 3

Finance tips for college students

Create budget to plan your expenses on how much to spend

Track your expenses. This involves how much you spend and on what 

Importance of saving. It's wise to save at least three to six months worth of money for emergencies 

Emergency fund helps to take care  of unexpected bills or in case of any real expenses that may come up

Eat at home. Eating outside regularly can chunk the budget

Little things add up. Having a cup of coffee outside daily will add more To your budget than you realise

Review your budget regularly

Automate bill transfers and payment will have you less worried so that you can focus on your assignments

Take advantage of students discounts so that you can save more money

Plan your monthly subscriptions to save money 

