Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Find your skin's undertone

Image: Pexels

Undertones are completely different from skin tones. It refers to the shade that is within skin color

Undertone

By knowing your undertone, you'll never struggle to find the correct foundation shade

Image: Pexels

Why is it important to know

There are three types of undertones: warm, cool, and neutral

Image: Pexels

Types

Warm includes golden, yellow, or peachy undertones.

Image: Pexels

Warm 

Cool

Image: Pexels

Cool has pink, red, or blueish undertones

Image: Pexels

Neutral

Neutral is mixture of warm and cool undertones

There are a few tried-and-true tests to identify your undertone

Identify your undertone

Image: Pexels

Checking the color of veins is a great way to find your undertone. Green veins refers warm undertone, blue veins mean you have cool undertone and if you have a mix of both green and blue, it refers neutral

Color of veins

Image: Pexels

Reaction to the sun


By evaluating your skin’s response to sun exposure, it's easy to understand your undertone. Cool undertones tend to burn and warm undertone get tanned easily. For neutral undertones, it generally burn first courtesy of UV rays, which results in a tan later on

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Hold a white shirt against your face in natural light. If the face appears yellowish in color, it indicates warm undertone. Cool undertones appears pinkish in color and if it's neutral, it'll be both stark white and off-white basics

A white shirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here