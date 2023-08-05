Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Find your skin's undertone
Image: Pexels
Undertones are completely different from skin tones. It refers to the shade that is within skin color
Undertone
By knowing your undertone, you'll never struggle to find the correct foundation shade
Image: Pexels
Why is it important to know
There are three types of undertones: warm, cool, and neutral
Image: Pexels
Types
Warm includes golden, yellow, or peachy undertones.
Image: Pexels
Warm
Cool
Image: Pexels
Cool has pink, red, or blueish undertones
Image: Pexels
Neutral
Neutral is mixture of warm and cool undertones
There are a few tried-and-true tests to identify your undertone
Identify your undertone
Image: Pexels
Checking the color of veins is a great way to find your undertone. Green veins refers warm undertone, blue veins mean you have cool undertone and if you have a mix of both green and blue, it refers neutral
Color of veins
Image: Pexels
Reaction to the sun
By evaluating your skin’s response to sun exposure, it's easy to understand your undertone. Cool undertones tend to burn and warm undertone get tanned easily. For neutral undertones, it generally burn first courtesy of UV rays, which results in a tan later on
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Hold a white shirt against your face in natural light. If the face appears yellowish in color, it indicates warm undertone. Cool undertones appears pinkish in color and if it's neutral, it'll be both stark white and off-white basics
A white shirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.