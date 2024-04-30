Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 30, 2024

Finger-licking Veg Pulao recipe to try

Take a cooker and cook whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and jeera on a medium flame

Add spices

Image Source: freepik

Stir the spices and add the thinly sliced onions with 1 or 2 green chilies and mix it well

Mix it with onions

Image Source: freepik

Saute it for seconds

Image Source: freepik

Once the onions turn golden add the ginger garlic paste and saute it for 30-40 seconds for an aromatic smell

Further, you can use your favorite veggies like peas, beans, carrots, and a few mint leaves

Add veggies

Image Source: freepik

Keep stirring the veggies well for about 2-3 minutes till all veggies get soft and mix with the spices

Mix everything well

Image Source: freepik

Add 2 cups of water to the pressure cooker with some salt, and then add rice, ensuring there is no water in the rice

Image Source: freepik

Pour water

Cook on medium flame

Image Source: freepik

Close the lid of the cooker and keep it on a low flame for 1-2 whistle

Mix the pulao well

Image Source: freepik

At last, open the lid and mix the rice perfectly with all the veggies and masalas for a perfect burst of flavor

Side dish

Image Source: freepik

For a tasty side dish, you can also prepare a refreshing raita 

Serve the hot and delicious veg pulao with raita, perfect to fill your tummy

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: freepik

