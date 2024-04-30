Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 30, 2024
Finger-licking Veg Pulao recipe to try
Take a cooker and cook whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and jeera on a medium flame
Add spices
Image Source: freepik
Stir the spices and add the thinly sliced onions with 1 or 2 green chilies and mix it well
Mix it with onions
Image Source: freepik
Saute it for seconds
Image Source: freepik
Once the onions turn golden add the ginger garlic paste and saute it for 30-40 seconds for an aromatic smell
Further, you can use your favorite veggies like peas, beans, carrots, and a few mint leaves
Add veggies
Image Source: freepik
Keep stirring the veggies well for about 2-3 minutes till all veggies get soft and mix with the spices
Mix everything well
Image Source: freepik
Add 2 cups of water to the pressure cooker with some salt, and then add rice, ensuring there is no water in the rice
Image Source: freepik
Pour water
Cook on medium flame
Image Source: freepik
Close the lid of the cooker and keep it on a low flame for 1-2 whistle
Mix the pulao well
Image Source: freepik
At last, open the lid and mix the rice perfectly with all the veggies and masalas for a perfect burst of flavor
Side dish
Image Source: freepik
For a tasty side dish, you can also prepare a refreshing raita
Serve the hot and delicious veg pulao with raita, perfect to fill your tummy
Serve and enjoy!
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.