NOVEMBER 04, 2023
First Aid box Essentials
You must have adhesive bandages of various sizes, antiseptic wipes, and roller bandages in your First Aid Box
Bandages
Keeping a thermometer in an easy-to-access spot can help you check yourself or another member of your family for a fever
Thermometer
Whether you’re dealing with a headache, muscle aches, itching, or stomachache, over-the-counter medications can often help you manage the symptom
Basic Medicines
If you take prescription medications, you should have at least enough for a week stashed in your first aid kit
Prescribed Medicines
You must have some basic cleaning supplies - Cotton, Latex gloves, gauze pads among others
Cleaning Supplies
Must put a scissor and a knife in your first aid kit
Scissors & Knife
A small flashlight will help you to shed light on the injured area
Small Flashlight
The safest way to remove a splinter or a tick is with a clean pair of tweezers
Tweezers
Alcohol-based gel or wipes can sanitize your hands when soap and water aren't readily available
Hand Sanitizer
An antibiotic cream or ointment can help protect minor wounds from infection. It can keep the area moist, which may promote healing
Antibiotic Cream
