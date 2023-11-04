Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

First Aid box Essentials

You must have adhesive bandages of various sizes, antiseptic wipes, and roller bandages in your First Aid Box

 Bandages

Images source: Pexels

Keeping a thermometer in an easy-to-access spot can help you check yourself or another member of your family for a fever

 Thermometer 

Images source: Pexels

Whether you’re dealing with a headache, muscle aches, itching, or stomachache, over-the-counter medications can often help you manage the symptom

 Basic Medicines

Images source: Pexels

If you take prescription medications, you should have at least enough for a week stashed in your first aid kit

 Prescribed Medicines 

Images source: Pexels

You must have some basic cleaning supplies - Cotton, Latex gloves, gauze pads among others

Cleaning Supplies

Images source: Pexels

Must put a scissor and a knife in your first aid kit 

Scissors & Knife

Images source: Pexels

A small flashlight will help you to shed light on the injured area

Small Flashlight

Images source: Pexels

The safest way to remove a splinter or a tick is with a clean pair of tweezers 

Tweezers

Images source: Pexels

Alcohol-based gel or wipes can sanitize your hands when soap and water aren't readily available

Hand Sanitizer

Images source: Pexels

An antibiotic cream or ointment can help protect minor wounds from infection. It can keep the area moist, which may promote healing

Antibiotic Cream

Images source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here