Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
First Sight Love Quotes
"It's as if fate brought us together at that moment"
#1
Image: freepik
“If I could ask for anything, I would want to go back to the moment we met. I want to experience that magic again, one more time”
#2
Image: freepik
"When the first time I saw you, It was like I had finally found the missing piece of my heart"
#3
Image: freepik
“For the first time in a long time I’ve met a man that makes my heart want to stay”
#4
Image: freepik
“The first time I saw you I knew it was true. That I’d love you forever and that’s what I’ll do”
#5
Image: freepik
“I used to think that “love at first sight” was some kind of urban myth — then you smiled at me”
#6
Image: freepik
“As in fairy tales, you are beautiful Snow White who came into my real life to make me happy”
#7
Image: freepik
“The first time I saw you was the first day of a new life for me. I knew you are the one”
#8
Image: freepik
“The moment I saw you, my eyes got stuck and my body got frozen. Felt a feeling that is indescribable”
#9
Image: freepik
"It was like the whole world faded away and it was just the two of us"
#10
Image: freepik
