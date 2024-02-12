Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

First Sight Love Quotes

"It's as if fate brought us together at that moment"

#1

Image: freepik 

“If I could ask for anything, I would want to go back to the moment we met. I want to experience that magic again, one more time”

#2

Image: freepik 

"When the first time I saw you, It was like I had finally found the missing piece of my heart" 

#3

Image: freepik 

“For the first time in a long time I’ve met a man that makes my heart want to stay”

#4

Image: freepik 

“The first time I saw you I knew it was true. That I’d love you forever and that’s what I’ll do”

#5

Image: freepik 

 “I used to think that “love at first sight” was some kind of urban myth — then you smiled at me”

#6

Image: freepik 

“As in fairy tales, you are beautiful Snow White who came into my real life to make me happy”

#7

Image: freepik 

 “The first time I saw you was the first day of a new life for me. I knew you are the one”

#8

Image: freepik 

“The moment I saw you, my eyes got stuck and my body got frozen. Felt a feeling that is indescribable”

#9

Image: freepik 

 "It was like the whole world faded away and it was just the two of us"

#10

Image: freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here