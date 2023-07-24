Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 24, 2023
First thing celebs do every morning
What is it that the B'town actresses do first thing in the morning right after waking up?
Morning routine
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Because whatever they do reflects on their skin
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Skin
Here’s what our favorites do in the morning to look the way they do.
Favourite
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Malaika Arora guzzles down about 5 to 6 glasses of water before her Pranayama and skincare.
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Practices oil pulling to strengthen gums, reduce inflammation, and brighten teeth
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Dunks her face into a bowl of ice to depuff and tighten skin and reduce the appearance of pores
Soaks 5 raisins and 1 saffron strand in water overnight. Drinks it first in the morning as it helps reduce wrinkles and blemishes
Mira Rajput
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Priyanka Chopra drinks one glass of water from a copper cup. Copper has anti-inflammatory properties that can fight infections and soothe skin
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Kriti Sanon & Alia Bhatt
Image: Kriti & Alia Instagram
Both of them drink 1 cup of lukewarm water with lemon. This helps promote collagen production and increase skin elasticity
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya Panday drinks 1 glass of water with haldi as it helps fight against free radical damage
Ananya Panday
