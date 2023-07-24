Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 24, 2023

First thing celebs do every morning 

What is it that the B'town actresses do first thing in the morning right after waking up? 

Morning routine 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Because whatever they do reflects on their skin

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Skin 

Here’s what our favorites do in the morning to look the way they do.

Favourite

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Malaika Arora guzzles down about 5 to 6 glasses of water before her Pranayama and skincare. 

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Practices oil pulling to strengthen gums, reduce inflammation, and brighten teeth

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Dunks her face into a bowl of ice to depuff and tighten skin and reduce the appearance of pores

Soaks 5 raisins and 1 saffron strand in water overnight. Drinks it first in the morning as it helps reduce wrinkles and blemishes

Mira Rajput

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Priyanka Chopra drinks one glass of water from a copper cup. Copper has anti-inflammatory properties that can fight infections and soothe skin 

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Kriti Sanon & Alia Bhatt

Image: Kriti & Alia Instagram 

Both of them drink 1 cup of lukewarm water with lemon. This helps promote collagen production and increase skin elasticity

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Ananya Panday drinks 1 glass of water with haldi as it helps fight against free radical damage

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here