Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

First things to do in the morning 

Start your day by waking up early in the fresh air 

Wake Up Early

Image Source: Pexels 

Making your own bed shows how responsible you are

Make Your Bed

Image Source: Pexels 

Take a broom and clean your house. Dump the waste in the dustbin 

Cleaning 

Image Source: Pexels 

Drinking a glass of water in the morning helps you in waste excretion 

Drink Water

Image Source: Pexels 

Going out for a walk or jogging really helps the body

Walk or Jogging

Image Source: Pexels 

Do some yoga and spend some time in a quiet place where you can meditate

Yoga & Meditation 

Image Source: Pexels 

Go to washroom, brush your teeth and take a good shower

Personal Cleaning 

Image Source: Pexels

Turn to your holy place in the house and do some prayers and spend some time with sacred books

Prayers

Image Source: Pexels 

Take some nutritious breakfast and start your day happily 

Breakfast

Image Source: Pexels 

You can plug in to some good feel-good music to be care-free before piling up with work

Listen To Music 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are married, you can enjoy some morning intimacy and give a peck to the partner while leaving for office

Romance 

Image Source: Pexels 

