Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
First things to do in the morning
Start your day by waking up early in the fresh air
Wake Up Early
Making your own bed shows how responsible you are
Make Your Bed
Take a broom and clean your house. Dump the waste in the dustbin
Cleaning
Drinking a glass of water in the morning helps you in waste excretion
Drink Water
Going out for a walk or jogging really helps the body
Walk or Jogging
Do some yoga and spend some time in a quiet place where you can meditate
Yoga & Meditation
Go to washroom, brush your teeth and take a good shower
Personal Cleaning
Turn to your holy place in the house and do some prayers and spend some time with sacred books
Prayers
Take some nutritious breakfast and start your day happily
Breakfast
You can plug in to some good feel-good music to be care-free before piling up with work
Listen To Music
If you are married, you can enjoy some morning intimacy and give a peck to the partner while leaving for office
Romance
