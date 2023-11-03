Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Fishes to try in West Bengal
Known as the King of Fish, Hilsa is the most celebrated fish in West Bengal. Its silvery skin, rich, oily texture, and iconic taste make it the star of Bengali dishes like Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa in Mustard Sauce)
Hilsa (Ilish)
Image: Pexels
Rohu is a freshwater favorite in West Bengal, treasured for its tender flesh and versatility in dishes like Rui Maacher Jhol (Rohu Fish Curry)
Rohu (Rui)
Image: Pexels
Katla, another popular freshwater fish, is appreciated for its sweet taste and is commonly used in Bengali recipes like Katla Kalia
Katla
Image: Pexels
Pabda is a freshwater catfish known for its delicate, sweet flesh, often prepared in dishes like Pabda Shorshe
Pabda
Image: Pixabay
Bhetki, also known as Barramundi, is prized for its flaky white flesh and is commonly used in Bengali recipes like Bhetki Maacher Paturi
Bhetki (Barramundi)
Image: Pixabay
Tangra, or the striped dwarf catfish, is used to make a flavorful and spicy dish called Tangra Macher Jhol
Tangra
Image: Pexels
Bata fish is a delicacy in West Bengal, especially when served in dishes like Bata Maacher Chochhori
Bata
Image: Pexels
Punti fish is a small, silver fish used to make dishes like Punti Maacher Jhal, which is a spicy and tangy preparation
Punti (Ticto Barb)
Image: Pexels
Pomfret is a popular, easy-to-cook, and versatile fish found in both coastal and freshwater habitats. It’s often used in tandoori and curry dishes
Pomfret:
Image: Pexels
Singi is a catfish variety known for its unique stinging spines. It’s used in dishes like Singi Maacher Tel Jhol, a spicy curry
Singi (Stinging Catfish)
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.