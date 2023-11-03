Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

 lifestyle

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Fishes to try in West Bengal 

Known as the King of Fish, Hilsa is the most celebrated fish in West Bengal. Its silvery skin, rich, oily texture, and iconic taste make it the star of Bengali dishes like Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa in Mustard Sauce)

Hilsa (Ilish)

Image: Pexels 

Rohu is a freshwater favorite in West Bengal, treasured for its tender flesh and versatility in dishes like Rui Maacher Jhol (Rohu Fish Curry)

Rohu (Rui)

Image: Pexels 

Katla, another popular freshwater fish, is appreciated for its sweet taste and is commonly used in Bengali recipes like Katla Kalia

Katla

Image: Pexels 

Pabda is a freshwater catfish known for its delicate, sweet flesh, often prepared in dishes like Pabda Shorshe

Pabda

Image: Pixabay 

Bhetki, also known as Barramundi, is prized for its flaky white flesh and is commonly used in Bengali recipes like Bhetki Maacher Paturi

Bhetki (Barramundi)

Image: Pixabay 

Tangra, or the striped dwarf catfish, is used to make a flavorful and spicy dish called Tangra Macher Jhol

Tangra

Image: Pexels 

Bata fish is a delicacy in West Bengal, especially when served in dishes like Bata Maacher Chochhori

Bata

Image: Pexels 

Punti fish is a small, silver fish used to make dishes like Punti Maacher Jhal, which is a spicy and tangy preparation

Punti (Ticto Barb)

Image: Pexels 

Pomfret is a popular, easy-to-cook, and versatile fish found in both coastal and freshwater habitats. It’s often used in tandoori and curry dishes

Pomfret:

Image: Pexels 

Singi is a catfish variety known for its unique stinging spines. It’s used in dishes like Singi Maacher Tel Jhol, a spicy curry

Singi (Stinging Catfish)

Image: Pexels 

