April 17, 2021
Fitness and diet plan of Jacqueline
Jacqueline Fernandez is highly zealous and playful with her workout routine
Her fitness trainer Cindy Jourdain admits that Jacqueline brings the same zeal to her training sessions
From learning ballet to improving flexibility, she has devoted her time to staying fit and fab all around the year
Her fitness routine with Jourdain includes Bootcamp training that involves functionality and pliability
Weight-bearing exercises and resistance exercises are also some of the fundamental routines that are included in her bespoke fitness plan
For a specific movie role, Jacqueline spends more hours in the gym almost five-six times a week
Jackie also enjoys yoga and dance classes as much as she survives as a HIIT class or a weight training session
When it comes to diet, the ‘Housefull 3’ actress loves to have a healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner
She loves to eat egg whites, granola, peanut butter, smoothie, pancakes for breakfast
For lunch, she prefers to have a bowl of quinoa or brown rice, veggies, beans and greens
And for dinner, she keeps it light with a bowl of vegetable soup and some steamed or grilled food
