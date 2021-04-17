April 17, 2021

Fitness and diet plan of Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez is highly zealous and playful with her workout routine

Her fitness trainer Cindy Jourdain admits that Jacqueline brings the same zeal to her training sessions
From learning ballet to improving flexibility, she has devoted her time to staying fit and fab all around the year

Her fitness routine with Jourdain includes Bootcamp training that involves functionality and pliability

Weight-bearing exercises and resistance exercises are also some of the fundamental routines that are included in her bespoke fitness plan

For a specific movie role, Jacqueline spends more hours in the gym almost five-six times a week

Jackie also enjoys yoga and dance classes as much as she survives as a HIIT class or a weight training session

When it comes to diet, the ‘Housefull 3’ actress loves to have a healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner

She loves to eat egg whites, granola, peanut butter, smoothie, pancakes for breakfast

For lunch, she prefers to have a bowl of quinoa or brown rice, veggies, beans and greens

And for dinner, she keeps it light with a bowl of vegetable soup and some steamed or grilled food

