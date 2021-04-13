Plan Of Kriti Sanon
Fitness And Diet April 13, 2021
Kriti Sanon has been strict about her diet plans and fitness regime especially when it comes to shooting for a specific movie role
Kriti’s workout session involves Pilates. And no matter how busy her day is, she makes sure to not miss it
Besides the Pilates session, the ‘Heropanti’ actress also does weight training to stay in shape
Kriti had revealed that she enjoys boxing and takes it up as one of the important physical activities during her training session
Instead of trying to lose or gain weight, her focus is more on building muscles. And that’s why she does weight training 4-5 times a week
Kriti is also a big fan of dancing and salsa is one of her favourite dance forms
When it comes to diet, she begins her day by drinking a warm glass of water with honey
Her breakfast includes two eggs, two slices of brown bread and a glass of fruit juice or protein shake
For lunch, Kriti has two chapatis, some brown rice and vegetables or fish
She is mindful of whatever she eats in a day and does not overindulge. Dinners are usually a lighter affair for her
Kriti believes that it is important to make healthy choices on a daily basis in order to stay fit and fine
