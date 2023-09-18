Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
Fitness guide by Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra never disappoints when it comes to fitness and health also she daily challenges herself to stay fit
Image: Pexels
Power packed fit
Sanya enjoys her regular workouts in the most fun way possible and gives us fitness inspiration with her wholesome routine
Wholesome routine
Image: Pexels
Intense circuit
Image: Pexels
Sanya does intense circuit consisting of multiple forms of sets, pull-ups, and boxing
She enjoys her cardio exercise everyday to elevate heartbeat to enhance blood circulation and keep her body toned
Cardio
Image: Pexels
Stretching
Image: Pexels
To maintain a healthy body, Sanya Malhotra uses pilates bar to practise difficult poses for stretching
The actress posts a lot of videos where she practises boxing and enjoys it a lot. From boxing to pull-ups, Sanya has a structured fitness routine
Boxing
Image: Pexels
According to Sanya, it was all about maintaining a balance with her form. She performs many forms that involve intense balance
Balancing
Image: Pexels
Her intense workout session involves skipping, pull-ups, boxing and movements with weights to improve strength in legs, core and arms
Image: Pexels
Intense workout
The routine performed by Sanya comes with squats that help in strengthening the tendons, bones, and ligaments around the leg muscles
Squats
Image: Pexels
Sanya prefers her meals with antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables. To stay healthy and energised, she also hydrates well
Eat healthy and aqua therapy
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.