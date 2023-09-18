Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Fitness guide by Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra never disappoints when it comes to fitness and health also she daily challenges herself to stay fit

Power packed fit 

Sanya enjoys her regular workouts in the most fun way possible and gives us fitness inspiration with her wholesome routine

Wholesome routine

Intense circuit

Sanya does intense circuit consisting of multiple forms of sets, pull-ups, and boxing

She enjoys her cardio exercise everyday to elevate heartbeat to enhance blood circulation and keep her body toned

Cardio 

Stretching

To maintain a healthy body, Sanya Malhotra uses pilates bar to practise difficult poses for stretching

The actress posts a lot of videos where she practises boxing and enjoys it a lot. From boxing to pull-ups, Sanya has a structured fitness routine

Boxing 

According to Sanya, it was all about maintaining a balance with her form. She performs many forms that involve intense balance 

Balancing

Her intense workout session involves skipping, pull-ups, boxing and movements with weights to improve strength in legs, core and arms


Intense workout

The routine performed by Sanya comes with squats that help in strengthening the tendons, bones, and ligaments around the leg muscles

Squats

Sanya prefers her meals with antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables. To stay healthy and energised, she also hydrates well

Eat healthy and aqua therapy

