Nov 18, 2021

Lifestyle

Fitness lessons from Disha Patani

Author: P R Gayathri

Disha Patani works hard at getting her body strong and sculpted

Healthy body

She trains every day for an hour. The only day she takes a day off is a Sunday

Consistency is the key

Schedule your workout

She does cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings

With aerobic exercise, warming up gradually increases your heart rate and body temperature

Start with warm-ups

The general assumption is that women working out involves cardio, not weight training

Just do it!

But with her hardcore workout routine, Patani busts fitness myths

Trust in yourselves

Disha shared in an interview that maintaining abs is the most difficult thing as one day you have them and the next day they may disappear

Accept the process

Progress photos help her stay motivated, and they can convince you to hit the gym more often too

Document your journey

Her strict routine involves foods that are rich in vitamins and proteins

Follow a clean diet

Disha’s mid-day snacks include almonds and peanuts. Also, she drinks a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated

Never starve

