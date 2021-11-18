Nov 18, 2021
Fitness lessons from Disha Patani
Author: P R Gayathri
Disha Patani works hard at getting her body strong and sculptedImage: Disha Patani Instagram
Healthy body
She trains every day for an hour. The only day she takes a day off is a Sunday
Consistency is the keyVideo: Disha Patani Instagram
Schedule your workout
She does cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the eveningsVideo: Disha Patani Instagram
With aerobic exercise, warming up gradually increases your heart rate and body temperature
Start with warm-upsImage: Disha Patani Instagram
The general assumption is that women working out involves cardio, not weight training
Just do it!Video: Disha Patani Instagram
But with her hardcore workout routine, Patani busts fitness myths
Trust in yourselvesVideo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha shared in an interview that maintaining abs is the most difficult thing as one day you have them and the next day they may disappear
Accept the processImage: Disha Patani Instagram
Progress photos help her stay motivated, and they can convince you to hit the gym more often too
Document your journeyImage: Disha Patani Instagram
Her strict routine involves foods that are rich in vitamins and proteins
Follow a clean dietVideo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha’s mid-day snacks include almonds and peanuts. Also, she drinks a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated
Never starveVideo: Disha Patani Instagram
