Fitness lessons from Krishna Shroff

Popular influencer
A fitness role model for many, Krishna is one of the biggest fitness influencers in India and a popular face in the MMA arena
Fitter and stronger
Many of us (including Tiger Shroff) will agree that she is fitter and much stronger than her brother, Tiger!
Dedicated routine
She follows a strict workout routine that includes everything from yoga to martial arts!
Yoga, stretches, and pilates
She begins her day with yoga, some stretches, and sometimes pilates
HIIT workout
And then she starts with High Intensity Interval Training which is evenly spaced out in a week
Martial arts
Krishna’s routine also includes Krav Maga, a street-based Martial art
A proper diet routine
According to her, diet is undoubtedly the most important thing that is needed to complement the training
High-carb and high-protein meals
And therefore she eats a carb-packed diet prior to her workout and a high protein meal after her workout
Discipline is the key
Krishna believes that a disciplined lifestyle with clean eating habits is the key to staying fit throughout her life!
