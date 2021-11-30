Fitness lessons from Krishna Shroff

Popular influencer 

A fitness role model for many, Krishna is one of the biggest fitness influencers in India and a popular face in the MMA arena

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

Fitter and stronger

Many of us (including Tiger Shroff) will agree that she is fitter and much stronger than her brother, Tiger!

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

Dedicated routine

She follows a strict workout routine that includes everything from yoga to martial arts!

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

Yoga, stretches, and pilates

She begins her day with yoga, some stretches, and sometimes pilates

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

HIIT workout

And then she starts with High Intensity Interval Training which is evenly spaced out in a week

Credits: Pinkvilla instagram

Strength and muscle building

Since muscle building is an important part of her fitness routine, she makes sure to do weight training without fail

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram 

Martial arts

Krishna’s routine also includes Krav Maga, a street-based Martial art

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

A proper diet routine 

According to her, diet is undoubtedly the most important thing that is needed to complement the training

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

High-carb and high-protein meals

And therefore she eats a carb-packed diet prior to her workout and a high protein meal after her workout

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

Discipline is the key

Krishna believes that a disciplined lifestyle with clean eating habits is the key to staying fit throughout her life!

Credits: Krishna Shroff instagram

