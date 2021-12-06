Fitness & lifestyle of Anil Kapoor

DEC 6, 2021

Fitness fanatic

Anil Kapoor is remarkably fit and young as a consequence of his diet and lifestyle

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Gym

The Nayak actor visits the gym three times a week for two to three hours

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Open-air workouts

Aside from gym days, the actor indulges in cycling, jogging, and open-air workouts

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Meals

During the day, he consumes around 5-6 meals and checks his calories after each one

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Exercises

He does numerous core exercises and completes a 10-minute cardio routine every day

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Rest days

The 64-year-old actor believes that rest days are essential, so he takes a full day off to eat fruits and relax

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

For breakfast, the actor consumes cabbage, lettuce, an egg, and oats

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Breakfast

Avoids junk food

Anil Kapoor avoids unhealthy foods and sugar, but he consumes a lot of dairy products

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Lunch

For lunch, the actor eats boiled broccoli, celery and a small proportion of ham

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Right balance

The actor believes that fitness is a combination of faith, patience, and endurance

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

Dinner

