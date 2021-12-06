Fitness & lifestyle of Anil Kapoor
Fitness fanatic
Anil Kapoor is remarkably fit and young as a consequence of his diet and lifestyle
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Gym
The Nayak actor visits the gym three times a week for two to three hours
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Open-air workouts
Aside from gym days, the actor indulges in cycling, jogging, and open-air workouts
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Meals
During the day, he consumes around 5-6 meals and checks his calories after each one
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Exercises
He does numerous core exercises and completes a 10-minute cardio routine every day
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Rest days
The 64-year-old actor believes that rest days are essential, so he takes a full day off to eat fruits and relax
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
For breakfast, the actor consumes cabbage, lettuce, an egg, and oats
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Breakfast
Avoids junk food
Anil Kapoor avoids unhealthy foods and sugar, but he consumes a lot of dairy products
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Lunch
For lunch, the actor eats boiled broccoli, celery and a small proportion of ham
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Right balance
The actor believes that fitness is a combination of faith, patience, and endurance
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
Dinner
