Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

mAY 24, 2023

Fitness Secrets Of Jr. NTR 

RRR actor Jr. NTR once revealed his fitness secrets in one of his interviews. Let’s check out

Jr. NTR

The actor follows a fitness routine regularly to tone his physique

Regular workouts

His intense workout includes lifting heavyweights on his legs

Intense workout session

He is often seen giving out one fitness message and this is “no pain, no gain”

No pain, no gain

He once revealed that he has an interest in playing cricket

Sports

He is very committed to his work as he once lost 20 kilos for a certain character in just 3 months

Commitment

Jr. NTR follows a healthy diet from breakfast to dinner

Strict diet

He does workout four hours in the gym every day

Regular gym

He was once seen being trained by celebrity trainer Llyod Stevens

Proper guidance

From gaining weight to getting six-pack abs, Jr. NTR never shies away from accepting challenging roles

Challenging roles

