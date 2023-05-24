mAY 24, 2023
Fitness Secrets Of Jr. NTR
RRR actor Jr. NTR once revealed his fitness secrets in one of his interviews. Let’s check out
Jr. NTR
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
The actor follows a fitness routine regularly to tone his physique
Regular workouts
Image : Pexels
His intense workout includes lifting heavyweights on his legs
Intense workout session
Image : Pexels
He is often seen giving out one fitness message and this is “no pain, no gain”
No pain, no gain
Image : Pexels
He once revealed that he has an interest in playing cricket
Sports
Image : Pexels
He is very committed to his work as he once lost 20 kilos for a certain character in just 3 months
Commitment
Image : Pexels
Jr. NTR follows a healthy diet from breakfast to dinner
Strict diet
Image : Pexels
He does workout four hours in the gym every day
Regular gym
Image : Pexels
He was once seen being trained by celebrity trainer Llyod Stevens
Proper guidance
Image : Pexels
From gaining weight to getting six-pack abs, Jr. NTR never shies away from accepting challenging roles
Challenging roles
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.