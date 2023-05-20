Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

lifestyle

mAY 20, 2023

Fitness Secrets Of Prabhas 

In an interview with a media portal, Prabhas once shared his fitness secrets

Prabhas’ fitness secrets

Prabhas follows a balanced diet. It includes 30% workout and 70% diet

Balanced diet

He onced shared that he had lost almost 10 kilos by doing swimming, cycling, and playing volleyball

Sports

Prabhas loves to spend his hours working out at the gym everyday

Gym

The Baahubali actor’s trainer once said that his fitness training is Prabhas’ stress buster

Stress buster

Prabhas follows a strict diet chart. He follows a seven meal diet of protein and carbs

Diet chart

The actor’s diet consists of fish, egg whites, nuts, and lots of vegetables

Other dietary ingredients

Prabhas never stops his workouts. He continues to maintain a fit lifestyle even if he is abroad

Consistency is the key

Hydration is key! And, Prabhas makes sure he drinks a lot of water to stay fit

Hydration

His trainer once said that Prabhas is very dedicated to his body fitness. There was a time when he was lifting as much as bodybuilders do

Determination

