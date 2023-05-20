mAY 20, 2023
Fitness Secrets Of Prabhas
Image : Prabhas Instagram
In an interview with a media portal, Prabhas once shared his fitness secrets
Prabhas’ fitness secrets
Image : Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas follows a balanced diet. It includes 30% workout and 70% diet
Balanced diet
Image : Prabhas Instagram
He onced shared that he had lost almost 10 kilos by doing swimming, cycling, and playing volleyball
Sports
Image : Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas loves to spend his hours working out at the gym everyday
Gym
Image : Prabhas Instagram
The Baahubali actor’s trainer once said that his fitness training is Prabhas’ stress buster
Stress buster
Image : Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas follows a strict diet chart. He follows a seven meal diet of protein and carbs
Diet chart
Image : Prabhas Instagram
The actor’s diet consists of fish, egg whites, nuts, and lots of vegetables
Other dietary ingredients
Image : Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas never stops his workouts. He continues to maintain a fit lifestyle even if he is abroad
Consistency is the key
Image : Prabhas Instagram
Hydration is key! And, Prabhas makes sure he drinks a lot of water to stay fit
Hydration
Image : Prabhas Instagram
His trainer once said that Prabhas is very dedicated to his body fitness. There was a time when he was lifting as much as bodybuilders do
Determination
