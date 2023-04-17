APRIL 17, 2023
Fitness tips from Malaika Arora
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika gained popularity after featuring as the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl and has also established a reputation in the health and fitness field
Fitness freak
Video- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika ensures that she strictly adheres to her diet plan and fitness regimen, which has enabled her to maintain a well-defined and enviable physique that is respected and appreciated by many
Dedication
By mastering different poses one by one, she has achieved great mastery over her body and executes each pose with complete finesse
Video- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Yoga
In addition to yoga, Malaika also practises Pilates regularly. She is often spotted at a Pilates studio and shares a glimpse of her fitness journey on Instagram too
Video- Namrata Purohit’s Instagram
Pilates
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Diet plan
Malaika ensures that her diet includes a variety of foods that provide a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients
Malaika practises intermittent fasting as a part of her routine. She starts her day with either a glass of Jeera water or coconut juice, followed by consuming nuts
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Breakfast
During lunch, Malaika opts for meals that are high in protein, carbohydrates, and fats. As a result, her typical meal plan consists of dal, vegetables, rice, and chicken
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Lunch
Malaika ensures that she has her dinner before 6:30 pm. Her dinner typically comprises meat, vegetables, and legumes
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Dinner
Malaika disclosed that she consumes only home-cooked meals and seldom dines out. Additionally, she refrains from consuming junk food
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Avoids junk
Try following Malaika's diet and fitness plan to notice healthy changes in your body
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Try it out
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.