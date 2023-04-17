Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 17, 2023

Fitness tips from Malaika Arora

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika gained popularity after featuring as the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl and has also established a reputation in the health and fitness field 

Fitness freak

Video- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika ensures that she strictly adheres to her diet plan and fitness regimen, which has enabled her to maintain a well-defined and enviable physique that is respected and appreciated by many

Dedication

By mastering different poses one by one, she has achieved great mastery over her body and executes each pose with complete finesse

Video- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Yoga 

In addition to yoga, Malaika also practises Pilates regularly. She is often spotted at a Pilates studio and shares a glimpse of her fitness journey on Instagram too

Video- Namrata Purohit’s Instagram

Pilates 

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Diet plan

Malaika ensures that her diet includes a variety of foods that provide a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients

Malaika practises intermittent fasting as a part of her routine. She starts her day with either a glass of Jeera water or coconut juice, followed by consuming nuts

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Breakfast

During lunch, Malaika opts for meals that are high in protein, carbohydrates, and fats. As a result, her typical meal plan consists of dal, vegetables, rice, and chicken

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Lunch

Malaika ensures that she has her dinner before 6:30 pm. Her dinner typically comprises meat, vegetables, and legumes

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Dinner

Malaika disclosed that she consumes only home-cooked meals and seldom dines out. Additionally, she refrains from consuming junk food

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Avoids junk

Try following Malaika's diet and fitness plan to notice healthy changes in your body

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Try it out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here