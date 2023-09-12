Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Fitness tips ft. Malaika Arora

It is no new news that Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness freak

Fit and fab like Malaika

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

The actress hits the gym regularly and is consistent with her workout and yoga routines

Always active

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Apart from that, Malaika also follows a dedicated diet routine to stay fit and fab

Dedicated regime

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram 

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl believes that eating a healthy diet in moderation is the main key to fitness

Eating in moderation

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Home-made food

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Malaika is a fan of home-made food and avoids foods that are high in calories

She keeps herself well-hydrated throughout the day with water, coconut water, fruit or vegetable slushies

Staying hydrated 

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram 

To maintain her perfectly toned figure, she makes sure that no workout routine is ever missed!

Consistency is the key

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram 

Her workout routine consists of cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates

A mix of different exercises

Video: Malaika Arora instagram 

The cardio session is followed by weight and strength training sessions three times a week for a time frame of half an hour

Strength training 

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Lastly, the actress believes that power walking is a great way to boost stamina and it also helps strengthen muscles 

Power walking

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram 

