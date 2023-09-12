Heading 3
Fitness tips ft. Malaika Arora
It is no new news that Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness freak
Fit and fab like Malaika
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
The actress hits the gym regularly and is consistent with her workout and yoga routines
Always active
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
Apart from that, Malaika also follows a dedicated diet routine to stay fit and fab
Dedicated regime
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl believes that eating a healthy diet in moderation is the main key to fitness
Eating in moderation
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Home-made food
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Malaika is a fan of home-made food and avoids foods that are high in calories
She keeps herself well-hydrated throughout the day with water, coconut water, fruit or vegetable slushies
Staying hydrated
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
To maintain her perfectly toned figure, she makes sure that no workout routine is ever missed!
Consistency is the key
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
Her workout routine consists of cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates
A mix of different exercises
Video: Malaika Arora instagram
The cardio session is followed by weight and strength training sessions three times a week for a time frame of half an hour
Strength training
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Lastly, the actress believes that power walking is a great way to boost stamina and it also helps strengthen muscles
Power walking
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
