Fitness tips from Malaika Arora
LIFESTYLE
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
NOV 27, 2021
Fit and fab like Malaika
It is no new news that Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness freak
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Always active
The actress hits the gym regularly and is always consistent with her workout and yoga routines
Credits: Pinkvilla
Dedicated regime
Apart from that, Malaika also follows a dedicated diet routine to stay fit and fab
Credits: Pinkvilla
Eating in moderation
The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl believes that eating a healthy diet and in moderation is the main key to fitness
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Homemade food
Malaika is a fan of homemade food and avoids foods that are high in calories
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Staying hydrated
She keeps herself well hydrated throughout the day with water, coconut water, fruit or vegetable slushies
Credits: Pinkvilla
Consistency is the key
To maintain her perfectly toned figure, she makes sure that no workout routine is ever missed!
Credits: Pinkvilla
A mix of different exercises
Her workout routine consists of cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates
Video: Malaika Arora Instagram
Cardio to kickstart the day
She begins her workout with a 20-minute cardio session as it boosts her metabolism and helps burn fats
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Strength training
Cardio session is followed by weight and strength training sessions three times a week for half an hour
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Yoga session and Pilates
Yoga and pilates for about 30 minutesto one hour make up for the remaining three days
Credits: Pinkvilla
Swimming and dance
She also enjoys swimming and dancing as a part of her fitness regime
Video: Malaika Arora instagram
Power walking
Last but not the least, the actress believes that power walking is a great way to boost stamina and strengthen muscles
Credits: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Most glamorous looks of Nora Fatehi