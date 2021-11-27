Fitness tips from Malaika Arora

Fit and fab like Malaika

It is no new news that Malaika Arora is a big-time fitness freak

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Always active

The actress hits the gym regularly and is always consistent with her workout and yoga routines

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Dedicated regime

Apart from that, Malaika also follows a dedicated diet routine to stay fit and fab

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Eating in moderation

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl believes that eating a healthy diet and in moderation is the main key to fitness

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Homemade  food

Malaika is a fan of homemade food and avoids foods that are high in calories

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Staying hydrated

She keeps herself well hydrated throughout the day with water, coconut water, fruit or vegetable slushies

Credits: Pinkvilla

Consistency is the key

To maintain her perfectly toned figure, she makes sure that no workout routine is ever missed!

Credits: Pinkvilla

A mix of different exercises

Her workout routine consists of cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates

Video: Malaika Arora Instagram

Cardio to kickstart the day

She begins her workout with a 20-minute cardio session as it boosts her metabolism and helps burn fats

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Strength training

Cardio session is followed by weight and strength training sessions three times a week for half an hour

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Yoga session and Pilates

Yoga and pilates for about 30 minutesto one hour make up for the remaining three days

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Swimming and dance

She also enjoys swimming and dancing as a part of her fitness regime

Video: Malaika Arora instagram

Power walking

Last but not the least, the actress believes that power walking is a great way to boost stamina and strengthen muscles

Credits: Pinkvilla

