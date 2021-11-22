NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 22, 2021

Fitness tips from Varun Dhawan 

LIFESTYLE

One of the main secrets behind Varun Dhawan’s washboard abs, sculpted arms and toned legs is that he stays true to his diet plan and follows a routine religiously!

Regular on a diet routine

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

Varun believes in leading a healthy lifestyle on the whole and for that, he prefers to eat clean and healthy

Clean and healthy lifestyle

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

The ‘Judwaa 2’ actor likes to have an omelette, oatmeal and a whole-wheat grain sandwich for breakfast

Filling breakfast

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

He enjoys having brown rice, three chapatis, broccoli and baked chicken for lunch

Healthy lunch

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

Varun doesn’t believe in starving and whenever he feels a pang of hunger, he eats lotus seeds, papaya, banana or drinks a protein smoothie

Snack ideas

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

Dinner for Varun is usually a light affair with plenty of mixed greens and grilled fish on his plate

Light on dinner

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

Before starting with his workout plan for the day, he usually begins with warm-up exercises and then moves onto cardio and heavyweight training

Warm-up is important

video: Varun Dhawan instagram

Depending on his schedule, the actor works out for about one and a half hours, four to six times a week

Number of hours and days

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

His workout routine includes a mix of pilates and weight training and he works on strengthening his body as well as on flexibility, balance and stability at the same time

Pilates and weight training

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Although he does weight training and pilates on a regular basis, each routine is different and every workout challenges his body differently

Different workout challenges

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

A fan of outdoor sports, Varun also loves cycling and believes that it is the best way of transportation!

Cycle your way

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

According to Varun, if you want a body like him, all you have to do is put in the hard work because there’s no other way to do it!

Hard work is the right way

Image: Varun Dhawan instagram

