NEENAZ AKHTAR
Nov 22, 2021
Fitness tips from Varun Dhawan
One of the main secrets behind Varun Dhawan’s washboard abs, sculpted arms and toned legs is that he stays true to his diet plan and follows a routine religiously!
Regular on a diet routine
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
Varun believes in leading a healthy lifestyle on the whole and for that, he prefers to eat clean and healthy
Clean and healthy lifestyle
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
The ‘Judwaa 2’ actor likes to have an omelette, oatmeal and a whole-wheat grain sandwich for breakfast
Filling breakfast
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
He enjoys having brown rice, three chapatis, broccoli and baked chicken for lunch
Healthy lunch
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
Varun doesn’t believe in starving and whenever he feels a pang of hunger, he eats lotus seeds, papaya, banana or drinks a protein smoothie
Snack ideas
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
Dinner for Varun is usually a light affair with plenty of mixed greens and grilled fish on his plate
Light on dinner
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
Before starting with his workout plan for the day, he usually begins with warm-up exercises and then moves onto cardio and heavyweight training
Warm-up is important
video: Varun Dhawan instagram
Depending on his schedule, the actor works out for about one and a half hours, four to six times a week
Number of hours and days
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
His workout routine includes a mix of pilates and weight training and he works on strengthening his body as well as on flexibility, balance and stability at the same time
Pilates and weight training
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Although he does weight training and pilates on a regular basis, each routine is different and every workout challenges his body differently
Different workout challenges
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
A fan of outdoor sports, Varun also loves cycling and believes that it is the best way of transportation!
Cycle your way
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
According to Varun, if you want a body like him, all you have to do is put in the hard work because there’s no other way to do it!
Hard work is the right way
Image: Varun Dhawan instagram
