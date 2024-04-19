Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 19, 2024
Flavorful Afghani Dishes To Gobble
A fragrant rice dish cooked with tender lamb or chicken, carrots, and raisins, indeed a regal dish!
Kabuli Pulao
Similar to momos, these steamed dumplings are filled with seasoned ground meat, often served with a garlic yogurt sauce and sprinkled with dried mint
Mantu
Afghan dumplings filled with leeks or scallions, served with a tomato-based meat sauce and a dollop of yogurt; it offers a delectable amalgamation of flavors!
Ashak
Similar to Indian paratha, these are thin, crispy flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, lentils, or leeks, usually served with yogurt
Bolani
Spiced ground meat patties, typically made with minced lamb, mixed with various herbs and spices, and then shallow-fried
Chapli Kebab
A filling noodle soup with a tomato-based broth, loaded with vegetables, beans, and sometimes meat, and topped with yogurt
Aush
A variation of Kabuli Pulao, with the addition of chickpeas and sometimes lamb, creating a richer and heartier dish
Qabuli Palau
Shorwa
A traditional Afghan soup made with lamb, vegetables, and lentils, seasoned with spices like turmeric, coriander, and garlic; it’s a toothsome and nutritious dish
Bamiya
Okra stewed with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, often cooked with meat and flavored with spices like turmeric and coriander
Indian-Afghan Fusion
Indians have been obsessed with Afghani fusion foods lately; they’re have been a number of loved toothsome dish combinations such as Afghani momos, Afghani chicken and Afghani biryani
