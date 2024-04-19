Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 19, 2024

Flavorful Afghani Dishes To Gobble

A fragrant rice dish cooked with tender lamb or chicken, carrots, and raisins, indeed a regal dish! 

Kabuli Pulao

Image Source: freepik

Similar to momos, these steamed dumplings are filled with seasoned ground meat, often served with a garlic yogurt sauce and sprinkled with dried mint

Mantu

Image Source: freepik

Afghan dumplings filled with leeks or scallions, served with a tomato-based meat sauce and a dollop of yogurt; it offers a delectable amalgamation of flavors! 

Ashak

Image Source:  freepik

Similar to Indian paratha, these are thin, crispy flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, lentils, or leeks, usually served with yogurt 

Bolani

Image Source:  freepik

Spiced ground meat patties, typically made with minced lamb, mixed with various herbs and spices, and then shallow-fried

Image Source: freepik

Chapli Kebab

A filling noodle soup with a tomato-based broth, loaded with vegetables, beans, and sometimes meat, and topped with yogurt

Aush

Image Source: freepik

A variation of Kabuli Pulao, with the addition of chickpeas and sometimes lamb, creating a richer and heartier dish

Qabuli Palau

Image Source: freepik

Shorwa

Image Source: freepik

 A traditional Afghan soup made with lamb, vegetables, and lentils, seasoned with spices like turmeric, coriander, and garlic; it’s a toothsome and nutritious dish

 Bamiya

Image Source: freepik

Okra stewed with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, often cooked with meat and flavored with spices like turmeric and coriander

Indian-Afghan Fusion 

Image Source: freepik

Indians have been obsessed with Afghani fusion foods lately; they’re have been a number of loved toothsome dish combinations such as Afghani momos, Afghani chicken and Afghani biryani 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here