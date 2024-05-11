Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 11, 2024
Flavorful Paneer Butter Masala Recipe
Soak cashews and side-by-side chop veggies like tomatoes, and onion and prepare ginger-garlic paste
Preparation
Take out the perfectly soaked cashews in a blender and blend it, then keep it aside and in the same blender blend tomatoes and onion
Blend cashews and tomatoes
Take a pan, keep it on a low flame, and add some butter to it
Heat pan
Further, add one tej patta, and crushed ginger-garlic, and saute it for 10-12 seconds
Add spices
Pour onion-tomato puree into the pan and mix it well for 2-3 minutes
Add puree
If the puree starts spilling out, then cover the pan with a lid
Add a lid
Add some Kashmiri red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, and the cashew paste
Add masala
Stir the gravy well and add 1-2 green chilis and cream, and stir it well for thick and creamy gravy
Add chilies and cream
Add paneer cubes
Mix the some finely cut paneer cubes and mix it well with the gravy
Serve the tasty and spicy paneer butter masala with buttery naan, or roti
Serve and Enjoy!
