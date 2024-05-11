Heading 3

Flavorful Paneer Butter Masala Recipe

Soak cashews and side-by-side chop veggies like tomatoes, and onion and prepare ginger-garlic paste

Preparation

Take out the perfectly soaked cashews in a blender and blend it, then keep it aside and in the same blender blend tomatoes and onion

Blend cashews and tomatoes

Take a pan, keep it on a low flame, and add some butter to it

Heat pan

Further, add one tej patta, and crushed ginger-garlic, and saute it for 10-12 seconds

Add spices

Pour onion-tomato puree into the pan and mix it well for 2-3 minutes

Add puree

If the puree starts spilling out, then cover the pan with a lid 

Add a lid

Add some Kashmiri red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, and the cashew paste

Add masala

Stir the gravy well and add 1-2 green chilis and cream, and stir it well for thick and creamy gravy

Add chilies and cream

Add paneer cubes

Mix the some finely cut paneer cubes and mix it well with the gravy

Serve the tasty and spicy paneer butter masala with buttery naan, or roti 

Serve and Enjoy!

