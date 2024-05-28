Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
may 28, 2024
Flavorful South Indian recipes for lunch
Enjoy tangy rice with channa and urad dal, flavored with tamarind pulp, best with papad and pickle
Tamarind Rice
Sambhar made with roasted spices, and coconut, mixed with drumsticks and lentils, is best to have in lunch
Arachu Vitta Sambhar
Kerala’s classic fish biryani with kaima rice tastes just so flavorful and aromatic
Malabar fish biryani
Thick vegetable mix in coconut oil and mustard seeds, and served with red rice is surely irresistible
Avial with Kerala red rice
Try this masaledar bhindi curry from Karnataka, that tastes sweet, tangy, and spicy
Bendekaayi Gojju
Prepare this tangy curry made with ripe mangoes, best tastes and served with hot rice
Mango Kuzhambu
Savor this spicy rice mix with tamarind and jaggery, a popular South Indian lunch treat to keep you active
Puliyogare
This tough dish to spell is the South Indian lamb curry with coconut milk and tamarind, best paired with rice
Aatukkari Kuzhambu with steamed rice
Fish Gassi
For all spice lovers, this Mangalorean fish curry with coconut milk is perfect for a spicy and creamy taste
Try this spicy prawn curry with coconut, tamarind, and a blend of spices, perfect to eat with rotis or rice
Kerala Prawn curry
