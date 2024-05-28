Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 28, 2024

Flavorful South Indian recipes for lunch

Enjoy tangy rice with channa and urad dal, flavored with tamarind pulp, best with papad and pickle

Tamarind Rice

Image Source: Freepik

Sambhar made with roasted spices, and coconut, mixed with drumsticks and lentils, is best to have in lunch

Arachu Vitta Sambhar

Image Source: Freepik

Kerala’s classic fish biryani with kaima rice tastes just so flavorful and aromatic

Malabar fish biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Thick vegetable mix in coconut oil and mustard seeds, and served with red rice is surely irresistible

Avial with Kerala red rice

Image Source: Freepik

Try this masaledar bhindi curry from Karnataka, that tastes sweet, tangy, and spicy

Image Source: Freepik

Bendekaayi Gojju

Prepare this tangy curry made with ripe mangoes, best tastes and served with hot rice

Mango Kuzhambu

Image Source: Freepik

Savor this spicy rice mix with tamarind and jaggery, a popular South Indian lunch treat to keep you active

Puliyogare

Image Source: Freepik

This tough dish to spell is the South Indian lamb  curry with coconut milk and tamarind, best paired with rice

Aatukkari Kuzhambu with steamed rice

Image Source: Freepik

Fish Gassi

Image Source: Freepik

For all spice lovers, this Mangalorean fish curry with coconut milk is perfect for a spicy and creamy taste

Try this spicy prawn curry with coconut, tamarind, and a blend of spices, perfect to eat with rotis or rice

Kerala Prawn curry

Image Source: Freepik

