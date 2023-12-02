Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 02, 2023

Flavorful Spices for Cakes & bakes

Indian food and spices are a match made in heaven

From cakes to sweet pies and cookies, spices have been enhancing the flavors in all baked goodies you love

They infuse a delightful aroma and a complex, nuanced flavor that goes beyond just sweetness

Here are some spices you can use in your cakes and other bakes

Though ginger is a root, it functions as a spice and is especially used in baking for its distinct zesty flavor

Another baking spice widely used in apple pies, carrot cakes, and coffee-flavored desserts for adding warmth and aroma

It evokes a feeling of festivity and holiday cheer because it is widely used in Christmas bakes to add a warm, nutty flavor

Try pairing it with recipes that contain apples, bananas, plums, nuts, and coconut

Its distinctive and luxurious flavor, with floral and honeyed notes, imparts a rare and exquisite dimension to cakes

One of the most common and versatile spices that you can use not only in baking a cake but also in a whole lot of desserts

