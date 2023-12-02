Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 02, 2023
Flavorful Spices for Cakes & bakes
Indian food and spices are a match made in heaven
Image Source: Pixabay
From cakes to sweet pies and cookies, spices have been enhancing the flavors in all baked goodies you love
Image Source: Pixabay
They infuse a delightful aroma and a complex, nuanced flavor that goes beyond just sweetness
Image Source: Pixabay
Here are some spices you can use in your cakes and other bakes
Image Source: Pixabay
Though ginger is a root, it functions as a spice and is especially used in baking for its distinct zesty flavor
Ginger
Image Source: Pexels
Another baking spice widely used in apple pies, carrot cakes, and coffee-flavored desserts for adding warmth and aroma
Cinnamon
Image Source: Pexels
It evokes a feeling of festivity and holiday cheer because it is widely used in Christmas bakes to add a warm, nutty flavor
Nutmeg
Image Source: Pixabay
Try pairing it with recipes that contain apples, bananas, plums, nuts, and coconut
Cardamom
Image Source: Pixabay
Its distinctive and luxurious flavor, with floral and honeyed notes, imparts a rare and exquisite dimension to cakes
Saffron
Image Source: Pixabay
One of the most common and versatile spices that you can use not only in baking a cake but also in a whole lot of desserts
Vanilla
Image Source: Pixabay
