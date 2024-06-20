Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 20, 2024
Flavorsome Mutton Vindaloo Recipe
- 1 kg mutton, cubed
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 tbsp vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- Salt to taste
Ingredients
- 6-8 dried red chilies
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1-inch piece of ginger
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
r- 1/2 cup water
Spice Paste Ingredients
Soak dried red chilies in warm water for 15 minutes. Drain and blend with garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, turmeric, and water until smooth
Prepare the Spice Paste
Coat the mutton cubes with half of the prepared spice paste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight
Marinate the Mutton
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown
Sauté Onions
Add the remaining half of the spice paste to the pot. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the oil separates
Add Spice Paste
Add chopped tomatoes to the pot. Cook until tomatoes break down and oil separates
Cook Tomatoes
Add marinated mutton to the pot. Cook on high heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently
Add Marinated Mutton
Simmer
Add vinegar, sugar, and salt to taste. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 1-1.5 hours until meat is tender
Serve hot with steamed rice or naan. Garnish with fresh cilantro if desired
Serve
