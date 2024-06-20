Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 20, 2024

Flavorsome Mutton Vindaloo Recipe

- 1 kg mutton, cubed
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 tbsp vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- Salt to taste

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

- 6-8 dried red chilies
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1-inch piece of ginger
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
r- 1/2 cup water

Spice Paste Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Soak dried red chilies in warm water for 15 minutes. Drain and blend with garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, turmeric, and water until smooth

Prepare the Spice Paste

Image Source: Freepik

Coat the mutton cubes with half of the prepared spice paste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight

Marinate the Mutton

Image Source: Freepik

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté Onions

Add the remaining half of the spice paste to the pot. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the oil separates

Add Spice Paste

Image Source: Freepik

Add chopped tomatoes to the pot. Cook until tomatoes break down and oil separates

Cook Tomatoes

Image Source: Freepik

Add marinated mutton to the pot. Cook on high heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently

Add Marinated Mutton

Image Source: Freepik

Simmer

Image Source: Freepik

Add vinegar, sugar, and salt to taste. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 1-1.5 hours until meat is tender

Serve hot with steamed rice or naan. Garnish with fresh cilantro if desired

Serve

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here