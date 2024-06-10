Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 10, 2024
Flavoursome Kashmiri Pulao Recipe
Basmati rice, saffron strands, ghee, a cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom pods, chopped onions and chillies, ginger-garlic paste, cashew nuts, raisins and salt to taste
Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Wash basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 15 minutes, then drain and set aside
Rinse Rice
Image Source: Freepik
In a small bowl, soak saffron strands in warm water and set aside
Soak Saffron
Image Source: Freepik
In a pan, heat ghee and fry cashew nuts and raisins until golden brown. Set aside
Fry Nuts and Raisins
Image Source: Freepik
In the same pan, add more ghee if needed. Add a cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pods; sauté until fragrant
Image Source: Freepik
Spice Aromatics
Add chopped onions to the pan. Sauté until golden brown
Sauté Onions
Image Source: Freepik
Add ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies. Cook until its raw smell disappears
Flavour Base
Image Source: Freepik
Add soaked and drained rice to the pan. Stir gently to coat the rice with the flavours
Cook Rice
Image Source: Freepik
Add Liquid
Image Source: Freepik
Pour in saffron water and water. Season with salt to taste
Cover the pan and cook the pulao on low heat until the rice is tender and all the liquid is absorbed. Garnish with fried nuts and raisins before serving. Enjoy your flavorful Kashmiri Pulao!
Final Touch
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.