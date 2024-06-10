Heading 3

Flavoursome Kashmiri Pulao Recipe

Basmati rice, saffron strands, ghee, a cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom pods, chopped onions and chillies, ginger-garlic paste, cashew nuts, raisins and salt to taste

Ingredients

Wash basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 15 minutes, then drain and set aside

Rinse Rice

In a small bowl, soak saffron strands in warm water and set aside

Soak Saffron

In a pan, heat ghee and fry cashew nuts and raisins until golden brown. Set aside

Fry Nuts and Raisins

In the same pan, add more ghee if needed. Add a cinnamon stick, cloves, and cardamom pods; sauté until fragrant

Spice Aromatics

Add chopped onions to the pan. Sauté until golden brown

Sauté Onions

Add ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chilies. Cook until its raw smell disappears

Flavour Base

Add soaked and drained rice to the pan. Stir gently to coat the rice with the flavours

Cook Rice

Add Liquid

Pour in saffron water and water. Season with salt to taste

Cover the pan and cook the pulao on low heat until the rice is tender and all the liquid is absorbed. Garnish with fried nuts and raisins before serving. Enjoy your flavorful Kashmiri Pulao!

Final Touch

