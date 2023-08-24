Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Flirty lunch notes for husband
Image: Pexels
You can write a cute note stating your evening plans with them. “Missing you already! Cannot wait to catch up on all your stories tonight.”
Quality time
It is good to highlight their importance in your life once in a while! “Lunch is just a reminder that you are cherished more than you know.”
Image: Pexels
Importance
It is good to let your partner know that you are thinking about them! “Thinking of you as you savor this meal- and every moment with you.”
Image: Pexels
Thinking
The love you both share can be reflected in your note. “This lunch is made with love, just like every moment we share.”
Image: Pexels
Love
Support
Image: Pexels
You can encourage them by stating “Enjoy this meal, knowing I am cheering you on from afar.”
Image: Pexels
Therapy
You can empathize with them by saying “Lunchtime Therapy: If food cannot fix it, take a nap. I will handle it when you are home!”
You can reveal a secret ingredient in your recipe. “Imagine my love as the secret ingredient!”
Secret
Image: Pexels
You can brighten up their mood by saying “In case of any emergency, break open this lunch for an instant mood boost!”
Mood booster
Image: Pexels
Kiss
Image: Pexels
You can pen down a cute note saying “Warning: this lunch might cause serious cravings for more kisses. Enjoy responsibly!”
Image: Pexels
You can make them smile by commenting “Hope this lunch puts a smile on your face as big as the one you give me every day.”
Smile
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.