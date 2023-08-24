Heading 3

AUGUST 24, 2023

Flirty lunch notes for husband

Image: Pexels

You can write a cute note stating your evening plans with them. “Missing you already! Cannot wait to catch up on all your stories tonight.” 

 Quality time 

It is good to highlight their importance in your life once in a while! “Lunch is just a reminder that you are cherished more than you know.” 

Image: Pexels

 Importance 

It is good to let your partner know that you are thinking about them! “Thinking of you as you savor this meal- and every moment with you.” 

Image: Pexels

Thinking 

The love you both share can be reflected in your note. “This lunch is made with love, just like every moment we share.” 

Image: Pexels

Love 

Support 

Image: Pexels

You can encourage them by stating “Enjoy this meal, knowing I am cheering you on from afar.” 

Image: Pexels 

Therapy

You can empathize with them by saying “Lunchtime Therapy: If food cannot fix it, take a nap. I will handle it when you are home!” 

You can reveal a secret ingredient in your recipe. “Imagine my love as the secret ingredient!” 

Secret 

Image: Pexels 

You can brighten up their mood by saying “In case of any emergency, break open this lunch for an instant mood boost!” 

Mood booster 

Image: Pexels

Kiss

Image: Pexels

You can pen down a cute note saying “Warning: this lunch might cause serious cravings for more kisses. Enjoy responsibly!” 

Image: Pexels 

You can make them smile by commenting “Hope this lunch puts a smile on your face as big as the one you give me every day.”

Smile 

