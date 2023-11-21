Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Flirty Texts for Someone Special

"When can I see you again? Pick a day that ends in “y.”

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

"Hey, stranger! Wait, why are we still strangers? Let’s fix that"

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

"What color are my eyes? Let me know if you need a closer look"

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

"You remind me of someone. Oh, it’s my next girlfriend/boyfriend!"

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

"If you want to make a move, there's no time like the present"

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

"Tell me your biggest regret. Mine is not climbing over the table to kiss you last night"

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

"I have so much work to do but I keep getting distracted thinking of you"

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"My day is more fun when you’re in it"

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

"There’s an empty spot next to me waiting for you to fill it"

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

"Morning, sunshine! You were the first thing I thought of when I woke up"

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

