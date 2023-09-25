Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Flowers with hidden meaning

Named after the shape of a dragon's mouth that the flower makes when its sides are gently pressed together, snapdragons are said to symbolize graciousness, as well as deception

Snapdragon

Image: Pexels 

They represent innocence and hope, making them the perfect option for gifting someone who may need some support and encouragement

Daisies 

Image: Pexels 

As the name implies, these small and delicate beauties symbolize true love memories. They're a sweet gesture and reminder of never-ending love

Forget-me-not

Image: Pexels 

Bluebells stand for kindness. They represent care and warmth, as well as humility

Bluebells

Image: Pexels 

The quintessential Valentine's classic is the gold standard for a reason: The red rose symbolizes love, making it a truly romantic keepsake

Red Roses

Image: Pexels 

They represent joy, lightheartedness, verve, and vivacity, making them the perfect gift to perk up someone who is feeling low

Delphiniums

Image: Pexels 

These stunners are a declaration of love. Creating arrangements is easy with tulips, whether they're featured as a single color or as a cheerful mix of tone on tone blooms, or in combinations of contrasting hues

Tulips

Image: Pexels 

The voluminous petals make us swoon. Who would have guessed that they represent "anger" though?

Peonies

Image: Pexels 

Traditionally a symbol of marriage, white calla lilies denote chastity, honesty and innocence. Each hue offers a different meaning, like purple for passion, and yellow for gratitude

Cala lilies

Image: Pexels 

These brightly colored wildflowers signify anticipation, perhaps because they close up at night and reopen in the morning. It's white shade represents sincerity, no doubt due to its especially delicate looks

Anemones

Image: Pexels 

