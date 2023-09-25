Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Flowers with hidden meaning
Named after the shape of a dragon's mouth that the flower makes when its sides are gently pressed together, snapdragons are said to symbolize graciousness, as well as deception
Snapdragon
Image: Pexels
They represent innocence and hope, making them the perfect option for gifting someone who may need some support and encouragement
Daisies
Image: Pexels
As the name implies, these small and delicate beauties symbolize true love memories. They're a sweet gesture and reminder of never-ending love
Forget-me-not
Image: Pexels
Bluebells stand for kindness. They represent care and warmth, as well as humility
Bluebells
Image: Pexels
The quintessential Valentine's classic is the gold standard for a reason: The red rose symbolizes love, making it a truly romantic keepsake
Red Roses
Image: Pexels
They represent joy, lightheartedness, verve, and vivacity, making them the perfect gift to perk up someone who is feeling low
Delphiniums
Image: Pexels
These stunners are a declaration of love. Creating arrangements is easy with tulips, whether they're featured as a single color or as a cheerful mix of tone on tone blooms, or in combinations of contrasting hues
Tulips
Image: Pexels
The voluminous petals make us swoon. Who would have guessed that they represent "anger" though?
Peonies
Image: Pexels
Traditionally a symbol of marriage, white calla lilies denote chastity, honesty and innocence. Each hue offers a different meaning, like purple for passion, and yellow for gratitude
Cala lilies
Image: Pexels
These brightly colored wildflowers signify anticipation, perhaps because they close up at night and reopen in the morning. It's white shade represents sincerity, no doubt due to its especially delicate looks
Anemones
Image: Pexels
