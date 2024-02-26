Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Fluffy Appam Recipe

Soak 1 cup of raw rice and 1/4 cup of cooked rice separately for at least 4 hours. Grind them together with 1/4 cup of freshly grated coconut and 1/2 teaspoon of yeast into a smooth batter

Prepare Batter

Transfer the batter to a bowl and allow it to ferment overnight

Fermentation

After fermentation, add salt to the batter and mix well. The batter should be slightly thick yet pourable

Mix Batter

Heat an appam pan over medium heat and lightly grease the molds with oil or ghee

Heat Appam Pan

Pour a ladleful of batter into the center of the appam pan and swirl the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter thinly around the edges, leaving the center thicker

Pour Batter

Cover the pan with a lid and allow the appam to cook for 2-3 minutes 

Cover and Cook

To check if the appam is cooked, gently lift the edges with a spatula. It should release easily and have a lacy texture on the bottom

Check Doneness

Once cooked, carefully remove the appam from the pan using a spatula and transfer it to a plate

Remove from Pan

Repeat Process

Repeat the process with the remaining batter, greasing the pan lightly before pouring each appam

Serve the appams hot with your favorite vegetable stew or chutney. Enjoy your delicious South Indian appams

Serve Hot

