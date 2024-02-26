Heading 3
Fluffy Appam Recipe
Soak 1 cup of raw rice and 1/4 cup of cooked rice separately for at least 4 hours. Grind them together with 1/4 cup of freshly grated coconut and 1/2 teaspoon of yeast into a smooth batter
Prepare Batter
Transfer the batter to a bowl and allow it to ferment overnight
Fermentation
After fermentation, add salt to the batter and mix well. The batter should be slightly thick yet pourable
Mix Batter
Heat an appam pan over medium heat and lightly grease the molds with oil or ghee
Heat Appam Pan
Pour a ladleful of batter into the center of the appam pan and swirl the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter thinly around the edges, leaving the center thicker
Pour Batter
Cover the pan with a lid and allow the appam to cook for 2-3 minutes
Cover and Cook
To check if the appam is cooked, gently lift the edges with a spatula. It should release easily and have a lacy texture on the bottom
Check Doneness
Once cooked, carefully remove the appam from the pan using a spatula and transfer it to a plate
Remove from Pan
Repeat Process
Repeat the process with the remaining batter, greasing the pan lightly before pouring each appam
Serve the appams hot with your favorite vegetable stew or chutney. Enjoy your delicious South Indian appams
Serve Hot
