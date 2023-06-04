Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 04, 2023

Food affirmations for each zodiac sign

You deserve to enjoy a peaceful meal by yourself. Make your favourite meal & romanticize it

Aries

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

You know your worth. Take yourself out to that restaurant you've been wanting to try

Taurus

Image: Pexels

It's okay to establish boundaries for yourself when it comes to your hunger.
You social butterfly don't forget to eat

Gemini

Image: Pexels

You thrive when you have access to your "comfort foods". These are neither "good" nor "bad". Don't demonize them, embrace them

Cancer

Image: Pexels

You influence others easily. Grab your favourite snack and share it with a bestie

Leo

Image: Pexels

You deserve unconditional permission to eat. You don't deserve to beat yourself up over something you ate

Virgo

Image: Pexels

Nourish your body and soul with the foods that will allow you to be the best version of yourself. Your energy is contagious

Libra

Image: Pexels

You don't have to overthink it. Drop the food rules and tune into your desires instead. Keep it simple and fun

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

It's okay to say no to plans and make your favourite meal at home instead. You deserve to protect your peace and honour the foods that will satisfy you most

Sagittarius

Image: Pexels

I am the only person who has control over my health and well-being

Capricorn

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here