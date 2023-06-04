JUNE 04, 2023
Food affirmations for each zodiac sign
You deserve to enjoy a peaceful meal by yourself. Make your favourite meal & romanticize it
Aries
You know your worth. Take yourself out to that restaurant you've been wanting to try
Taurus
It's okay to establish boundaries for yourself when it comes to your hunger.
You social butterfly don't forget to eat
Gemini
You thrive when you have access to your "comfort foods". These are neither "good" nor "bad". Don't demonize them, embrace them
Cancer
You influence others easily. Grab your favourite snack and share it with a bestie
Leo
You deserve unconditional permission to eat. You don't deserve to beat yourself up over something you ate
Virgo
Nourish your body and soul with the foods that will allow you to be the best version of yourself. Your energy is contagious
Libra
You don't have to overthink it. Drop the food rules and tune into your desires instead. Keep it simple and fun
Scorpio
It's okay to say no to plans and make your favourite meal at home instead. You deserve to protect your peace and honour the foods that will satisfy you most
Sagittarius
I am the only person who has control over my health and well-being
Capricorn
