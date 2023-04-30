Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 30, 2023

Food items to beat the heat

The exclusive summer fruit prevents heat strokes. It is rich in vitamins to build immunity

Mango

The most hydrating fruit with 92% water. It helps cool the body and provides powerful antioxidants

Watermelon

Coconut water is also known as a summer drink. It helps fight summer heat and keeps you energized all day long

Coconut water

Yogurt helps cool down body temperature and keeps the digestive system in check

Yogurt

Berries have Vitamin C and K and help regulate blood sugar levels

Berries

Tomatoes prevent blood from clotting and improve skin and hair health

Tomatoes

Cucumber aids in detoxification and keeps the body hydrated as it contains 96% water

Cucumber

Green Tea contain antioxidants which absorb UV rays and help reduce risk of sun damage

Green Tea

Salads are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and high with proteins and fibers and helps in protecting skin from harmful UV rays

Salad

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C which helps cool body temperature and feel fresh. Most consumed manner is lemon water

Lemon

