APRIL 30, 2023
Food items to beat the heat
The exclusive summer fruit prevents heat strokes. It is rich in vitamins to build immunity
Mango
The most hydrating fruit with 92% water. It helps cool the body and provides powerful antioxidants
Watermelon
Coconut water is also known as a summer drink. It helps fight summer heat and keeps you energized all day long
Coconut water
Yogurt helps cool down body temperature and keeps the digestive system in check
Yogurt
Berries have Vitamin C and K and help regulate blood sugar levels
Berries
Tomatoes prevent blood from clotting and improve skin and hair health
Tomatoes
Cucumber aids in detoxification and keeps the body hydrated as it contains 96% water
Cucumber
Green Tea contain antioxidants which absorb UV rays and help reduce risk of sun damage
Green Tea
Salads are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and high with proteins and fibers and helps in protecting skin from harmful UV rays
Salad
Lemon is rich in Vitamin C which helps cool body temperature and feel fresh. Most consumed manner is lemon water
Lemon
