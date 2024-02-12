Heading 3
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Food not to miss in Varanasi
Varanasi is famous for its spicy and flavorful kachori sabzi, which consists of deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with a spicy lentil mixture, served with a side of tangy potato curry
Kachori Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
A visit to Varanasi is incomplete without trying the famous Banarasi paan. Made with betel leaves filled with a mixture of areca nut, tobacco (optional), spices, and sweeteners, it is a traditional after-meal digestive and refreshing treat
Banarasi Paan
Image Source: Freepik
A winter speciality in Varanasi, malaiyyo is a light and airy milk-based dessert flavored with saffron and garnished with nuts. It's a delicacy that melts in your mouth
Malaiyyo
Image Source: Freepik
Varanasi is known for its refreshing thandai, especially during festivals like Holi and Mahashivratri. This cold drink is made with milk, almonds, saffron, rose petals, and various spices, offering a delightful blend of flavors
Thandai
Image Source: Freepik
A rustic and traditional dish of Varanasi, baati chokha consists of roasted dough balls (baati) served with mashed spicy potatoes (chokha), accompanied by ghee and pickles. It's a hearty and satisfying meal
Baati Chokha
Image Source: Freepik
A unique street food of Varanasi, tamatar chaat features tangy and spicy tomato curry served with crispy fried bread, yogurt, and various chutneys. It's a burst of flavors with every bite
Tamatar Chaat
Image Source: Freepik
Varanasi offers its own version of golgappa, known locally as "phuchka." These crispy hollow puris are filled with spicy and tangy water, potatoes, chickpeas, and various chutneys, creating an explosion of flavor in your mouth
Golgappa (Pani Puri)
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and creamy dessert made with fresh chhena (Indian cottage cheese), sugar, and cardamom, malai chena is a must-try sweet dish in Varanasi, especially during festivals and celebrations
Malai Chhena
Image Source: Freepik
Varanasi's version of aloo tikki features crispy and golden potato patties seasoned with spices and served with tangy tamarind chutney and yogurt. It's a popular street food snack loved by locals and visitors alike
Aloo Tikki
Image Source: Freepik
Cool off with a refreshing glass of Banarasi lassi, a thick and creamy yogurt-based drink flavored with saffron, rose water, and sometimes topped with malai (clotted cream) or dry fruits. It's a perfect way to beat the heat while exploring the city
Banarasi Lassi
Image Source: Freepik
