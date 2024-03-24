Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

March 24, 2024

Food recipes that need no fire

Canned chickpeas mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, chaat masala, and a squeeze of lemon for a tangy and delightful salad

Chickpea Chaat 

Grated cucumber stirred into yogurt with mint, cumin powder, and a pinch of salt, creating a refreshing side dish

Cucumber Raita 

Diced papaya and pomegranate seeds tossed with chaat masala and lime juice for a sweet and savory fruit salad

 Papaya and Pomegranate Salad 

Crumbled paneer combined with chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, wrapped in a flatbread for a no-cook paneer delight

Paneer Bhurji Wrap 

Diced ripe mango, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice blended into a fruity and zesty salsa

Mango Salsa 

Soaked and boiled moong dal mixed with finely chopped vegetables, lemon juice, and spices for a protein-packed salad

Cold Lentil Salad (Moong Dal Salad) 

Flattened rice combined with finely chopped vegetables, spices, and a dash of lemon for a quick and flavorful no-cook dish

Masala Poha 

Layers of yogurt, mixed fruits, honey, and granola for a delightful and wholesome parfait

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait

 Dahi Puri 

Puri shells filled with yogurt, topped with tamarind chutney, and sprinkled with sev for a no-cook version of the popular Indian street food

Cubed watermelon tossed with chopped mint, feta cheese, and a splash of olive oil, creating a refreshing watermelon salad

Minty Watermelon Salad 

