Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
Food recipes that need no fire
Canned chickpeas mixed with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, chaat masala, and a squeeze of lemon for a tangy and delightful salad
Chickpea Chaat
Image Source: pexels
Grated cucumber stirred into yogurt with mint, cumin powder, and a pinch of salt, creating a refreshing side dish
Cucumber Raita
Image Source: pexels
Diced papaya and pomegranate seeds tossed with chaat masala and lime juice for a sweet and savory fruit salad
Papaya and Pomegranate Salad
Image Source: pexels
Crumbled paneer combined with chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, wrapped in a flatbread for a no-cook paneer delight
Paneer Bhurji Wrap
Image Source: pexels
Diced ripe mango, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice blended into a fruity and zesty salsa
Image Source: pexels
Mango Salsa
Soaked and boiled moong dal mixed with finely chopped vegetables, lemon juice, and spices for a protein-packed salad
Cold Lentil Salad (Moong Dal Salad)
Image Source: pexels
Flattened rice combined with finely chopped vegetables, spices, and a dash of lemon for a quick and flavorful no-cook dish
Masala Poha
Image Source: pexels
Layers of yogurt, mixed fruits, honey, and granola for a delightful and wholesome parfait
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait
Image Source: pexels
Dahi Puri
Image Source: pexels
Puri shells filled with yogurt, topped with tamarind chutney, and sprinkled with sev for a no-cook version of the popular Indian street food
Cubed watermelon tossed with chopped mint, feta cheese, and a splash of olive oil, creating a refreshing watermelon salad
Minty Watermelon Salad
Image Source: pexels
