Heading 3

PRIYANSHI SHAH

lifestyle 

Foods that can keep your body warm

November 1, 2023

Vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, which can help maintain body warmth

Root Vegetables

Image Source: Pexels 

These warm, liquid-based meals with a mix of vegetables, protein, and sometimes grains can be very comforting during cold weather

Soups and Stews

Image Source: Pexels 

Foods containing spices like ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne pepper can help increase body temperature and aid in circulation

Spices

Image Source: Pexels 

 A warm bowl of oatmeal is not only nutritious but also helps keep you warm due to its high fiber content

 Oats

Image Source: Pexels 

Nuts and Seeds

Image Source: Pexels 

Almonds, walnuts, and flax seeds are rich in healthy fats that can help maintain body temperature

Fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help insulate the body and keep it warm

Fatty Fish

Image Source: Pexels 

 Beverages like ginger tea, chamomile tea, or even green tea can warm you up from the inside

 Hot Herbal Teas

Image Source: Pexels 

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and a small amount of caffeine that might help increase body temperature slightly

Dark Chocolate

Image Source: Pexels 

Foods like quinoa, brown rice, and whole grain bread can provide lasting energy and keep you warm

Whole Grains

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, which can help improve circulation and keep you feeling warm

Citrus Fruits

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here