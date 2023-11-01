Heading 3
PRIYANSHI SHAH
lifestyle
Foods that can keep your body warm
November 1, 2023
Vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, which can help maintain body warmth
Root Vegetables
Image Source: Pexels
These warm, liquid-based meals with a mix of vegetables, protein, and sometimes grains can be very comforting during cold weather
Soups and Stews
Image Source: Pexels
Foods containing spices like ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne pepper can help increase body temperature and aid in circulation
Spices
Image Source: Pexels
A warm bowl of oatmeal is not only nutritious but also helps keep you warm due to its high fiber content
Oats
Image Source: Pexels
Nuts and Seeds
Image Source: Pexels
Almonds, walnuts, and flax seeds are rich in healthy fats that can help maintain body temperature
Fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help insulate the body and keep it warm
Fatty Fish
Image Source: Pexels
Beverages like ginger tea, chamomile tea, or even green tea can warm you up from the inside
Hot Herbal Teas
Image Source: Pexels
Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and a small amount of caffeine that might help increase body temperature slightly
Dark Chocolate
Image Source: Pexels
Foods like quinoa, brown rice, and whole grain bread can provide lasting energy and keep you warm
Whole Grains
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, which can help improve circulation and keep you feeling warm
Citrus Fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.