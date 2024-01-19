Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
January 19, 2024
Food to not miss in Jodhpur
This thick creamy concoction of buttermilk with flavor of saffron, cardamom, and rose water is worth trying
The Makhaniya Lassi
This favorite dish of Rajasthani is the speciality cooked in ghee, and spices
Dal Bati Churma
This crispy dish topped with boiled peas, potatoes, yogurt, chutney, onion, chaat masala, and coriander is perfect for chaat-lovers
Dahi Chaat
The crisp kadhi kachori is a unique combination in Jodhpur that are served with red and green chutney
Kadhi Kachori
Pani Patasa also known as Pani Puri tastes better with flavored boiled potatoes, chickpea and spicy water
Pani Patasa
This sweet-doughnut shaped cake tastes best with chasni is perfect for sweet-lovers
Malai Ghevar
The perfect snack filled with chili and potatoes dipped in gram flour tastes best with tomato sauce and green chutney
Mirchi Bada
This delicious Matka Kulfi is found everywhere on the streets that stays in the heart of Jodhpur people
Matka Kulfi
Every bite of this food gives delightful taste of potato, paneer, cashew nuts and raisins
Shahi Samosa
This dessert made with condensed milk and cream topped with almonds and pistachios brings out the perfect taste
Malai Roti
