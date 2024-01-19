Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

January 19, 2024

Food to not miss in Jodhpur

This thick creamy concoction of buttermilk with flavor of saffron, cardamom, and rose water is worth trying

The Makhaniya Lassi

Image Source: Freepik

This favorite dish of Rajasthani is the speciality cooked in ghee, and spices 

Dal Bati Churma

Image Source: Freepik

This crispy dish topped with boiled peas, potatoes, yogurt, chutney, onion, chaat masala, and coriander is perfect for chaat-lovers

Dahi Chaat

Image Source: Freepik

The crisp kadhi kachori is a unique combination in Jodhpur that are served with red and green chutney

Kadhi Kachori

Image Source: Freepik

Pani Patasa also known as Pani Puri tastes better with flavored boiled potatoes, chickpea and spicy water

Pani Patasa

Image Source: Freepik

This sweet-doughnut shaped cake tastes best with chasni is perfect for sweet-lovers

Malai Ghevar

Image Source: Freepik

The perfect snack filled with chili and potatoes dipped in gram flour tastes best with tomato sauce and green chutney

Mirchi Bada

Image Source: Freepik

This delicious Matka Kulfi is found everywhere on the streets that stays in the heart of Jodhpur people

Matka Kulfi

Image Source: Freepik

Every bite of this food gives delightful taste of potato, paneer, cashew nuts and raisins

Shahi Samosa

Image Source: Freepik

This dessert made with condensed milk and cream topped with almonds and pistachios brings out the perfect taste

Malai Roti

Image Source: Freepik

