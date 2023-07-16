Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 16, 2023

Food to reduce inflammation

Berries contain antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects

Berries

Image: Pexels

Broccoli is rich in antioxidants that decrease inflammation

Image: Pexels

Broccoli

Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation in the body

Fatty fish

Image: Pexels

Green tea contains 'EGCG' which inhibits inflammation in the body

Green tea

Image: Pexels

Avocados 

Image: Pexels

Avocados contain compounds that may reduce inflammation 

Image: Pexels

Mushrooms

They contain phenols & other antioxidants that prevent inflammation

Grapes contain anthocyanins which decrease inflammation in the body

Grapes

Image: Pexels

Consuming extra virgin olive oil can reduce inflammation 

Extra virgin olive oil 

Image: Pexels

Dark chocolate

Image: Pexels

Dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants that help fight inflammation 

Image: Pexels

They are high in lycopene, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties

Tomatoes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here