Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 16, 2023
Food to reduce inflammation
Berries contain antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory effects
Berries
Broccoli is rich in antioxidants that decrease inflammation
Broccoli
Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation in the body
Fatty fish
Green tea contains 'EGCG' which inhibits inflammation in the body
Green tea
Avocados
Avocados contain compounds that may reduce inflammation
Mushrooms
They contain phenols & other antioxidants that prevent inflammation
Grapes contain anthocyanins which decrease inflammation in the body
Grapes
Consuming extra virgin olive oil can reduce inflammation
Extra virgin olive oil
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants that help fight inflammation
They are high in lycopene, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties
Tomatoes
