Soaking mangoes before eating will make them more digestive, less heat causing and nutrient dense
Mango
Poppy seeds are rich in vitamin B, folate, and thiamine. The seeds act like a natural fat cutter when these 3 things are combined together
Poppy seeds
Soaking chia seeds can help to make them digest easily. It helps reduce bloating from the body while improving the digestive system
Chia seeds
Soaking legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas can reduce cooking time and help break down complex sugars and proteins that can be difficult to digest
Legumes
Eating soaked almonds improves memory and gives the body energy as it becomes more nutritious after soaking overnight
Almonds
Overnight-soaked oatmeals are more digestible and also helps reduce the cooking time
Oatmeal
Soaked dry fruits help to rehydrate and are easier to digest. It also helps in improving the flavor of dried fruits
Dried fruit
Before consuming soy beans or soy chunks, you must soak them for a couple of hours. It helps to reduce phytoestrogen levels and improves digestion
Soy products
Soaking grains such as rice and quinoa for 15-20 minutes minimum can reduce its cooking time while increasing their nutrients. Also, soaked rice helps in the reduction of starch present in it
Grains
Seeds can help to remove phytic acid, which can help in nutrient absorption, and are easier to digest
Seeds
