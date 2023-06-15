Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

JUNE 15, 2023

Foods causing acidity 

If you do not monitor your alcohol consumption, it can cause acid reflux and make you feel very uneasy 

Alcohol 

Image: Pexels 

Sodas or soft drinks sound like summer-appropriate drinks, right? But, beware! As they can cause trouble than helping you quench your thirst 

Image: Pexels 

Carbonated beverages 

Sausages and bacon! They are known to be a good breakfast option, but too much of these fatty meats is a reported cause of acidity 

Fatty meats 

Image: Pexels 

Who does not love to have some chips while binge-watching? But excessive fried snacks does not settle well the digestive system 

Fried snacks

Image: Pexels 

Caffeine 

Image: Pexels 

Tea or coffee? Be careful with both because uncurbed caffeine intake can lead to heartburn 

Image: Pexels 

Spices 

Spices like red chili powder, and white and black peppers can promote acidity. Spicy food too is one of the prime contributors of the same

Most people love cheese. But just a heads up, your digestive system may not think the same 

Cheese 

Image: Pexels 

A slice of pizza or a burger sounds tempting! Fast foods are a known cause of acid reflux 

Fast food

Image: Pexels 

Chocolate 

Image: Pexels 

What would be a better way than ending the day with a piece of chocolate? However, anything in extreme is not good for the health 

Image: Pexels 

A fresh glass of orange juice or grapefruit juice sounds amazing! Nevertheless, avoid consuming citrus fruits and juices close to the bedtime 

Citrus fruits & juices 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here