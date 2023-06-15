Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 15, 2023
Foods causing acidity
If you do not monitor your alcohol consumption, it can cause acid reflux and make you feel very uneasy
Alcohol
Sodas or soft drinks sound like summer-appropriate drinks, right? But, beware! As they can cause trouble than helping you quench your thirst
Carbonated beverages
Sausages and bacon! They are known to be a good breakfast option, but too much of these fatty meats is a reported cause of acidity
Fatty meats
Who does not love to have some chips while binge-watching? But excessive fried snacks does not settle well the digestive system
Fried snacks
Caffeine
Tea or coffee? Be careful with both because uncurbed caffeine intake can lead to heartburn
Spices
Spices like red chili powder, and white and black peppers can promote acidity. Spicy food too is one of the prime contributors of the same
Most people love cheese. But just a heads up, your digestive system may not think the same
Cheese
A slice of pizza or a burger sounds tempting! Fast foods are a known cause of acid reflux
Fast food
Chocolate
What would be a better way than ending the day with a piece of chocolate? However, anything in extreme is not good for the health
A fresh glass of orange juice or grapefruit juice sounds amazing! Nevertheless, avoid consuming citrus fruits and juices close to the bedtime
Citrus fruits & juices
