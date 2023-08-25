Heading 3
AUGUST 25, 2023
Foods for better eye health
Image: Pexels
Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.They contain a high level of vitamin E that help protect the eye from age-related damage
Nuts and legumes
Fish contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and they can prevent and reverse dry eye
Image: Pexels
Fish
Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C that helps fight age-related eye damage
Image: Pexels
Citrus fruits
Seeds are also high in omega-3s and Vitamin E that are essential for good eye health
Image: Pexels
Seeds
Carrots
Image: Pexels
Carrots are rich in Vitamin A which plays an essential role in vision
Image: Pexels
Leafy green vegetables
Leafy green vegetables are a good source of vitamin C which is good for eye health
Sweet potatoes are a good source of Vitamin E and beta carotene which is essential for the eye health
Sweet potatoes
Image: Pexels
Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin E and C which prevents the risk of age-related sight loss
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Water
Image: Pexels
Water is an essential for eye health as it can prevent the symptoms of dry eyes
Image: Pexels
They contain Vitamin C that is essential for the blood vessels in your eyes
Raw bell peppers
