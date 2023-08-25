Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 25, 2023

Foods for better eye health

Image: Pexels

Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.They contain a high level of vitamin E that help protect the eye from age-related damage

Nuts and legumes

Fish contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and they can prevent and reverse dry eye

Image: Pexels

Fish

Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C that helps fight age-related eye damage

Image: Pexels

Citrus fruits

Seeds are also high in omega-3s and Vitamin E that are essential for good eye health

Image: Pexels

Seeds

Carrots

Image: Pexels

Carrots are rich in Vitamin A which plays an essential role in vision

Image: Pexels 

Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are a good source of vitamin C which is good for eye health

Sweet potatoes are a good source of Vitamin E and beta carotene which is essential for the eye health

Sweet potatoes

Image: Pexels 

Eggs are an excellent source of vitamin E and C which prevents the risk of age-related sight loss

Eggs

Image: Pexels

Water

Image: Pexels

Water is an essential for eye health as it can prevent the symptoms of dry eyes

Image: Pexels 

They contain Vitamin C that is essential for the blood vessels in your eyes

Raw bell peppers

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here