 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 1, 2023

Foods for better heart health

Berries are rich in antioxidants which prevent inflammation that contributes to heart diseases

Berries

Avocados are rich in potassium, which is essential for heart health. Avocados prevent the risk of a stroke

Avocados

Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale lower the risk of heart diseases and are a great source of vitamin K

Leafy green vegetables

Walnuts are rich in magnesium and regularly eating walnuts lowers the risk of heart disease

Walnuts

Dark chocolate

It is rich in antioxidants and reduces the risk of heart stroke and diseases

Tomatoes

They contain antioxidant properties that prevent heart disease

Chia seeds, Flax seeds, and hemp seeds are sources of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids which lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Seeds

Almonds are rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy heart, hence lowering the risk of heart diseases

Almonds

Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants which reduce inflammation and decrease the risk of heart diseases

Green tea is rich in polyphenols which act as antioxidants, improving heart health

Green tea

