Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 1, 2023
Foods for better heart health
Berries are rich in antioxidants which prevent inflammation that contributes to heart diseases
Berries
Image: Pexels
Avocados are rich in potassium, which is essential for heart health. Avocados prevent the risk of a stroke
Image: Pexels
Avocados
Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale lower the risk of heart diseases and are a great source of vitamin K
Leafy green vegetables
Image: Pexels
Walnuts are rich in magnesium and regularly eating walnuts lowers the risk of heart disease
Walnuts
Image: Pexels
Dark chocolate
Image: Pexels
It is rich in antioxidants and reduces the risk of heart stroke and diseases
Image: Pexels
Tomatoes
They contain antioxidant properties that prevent heart disease
Chia seeds, Flax seeds, and hemp seeds are sources of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids which lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases
Seeds
Image: Pexels
Almonds are rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy heart, hence lowering the risk of heart diseases
Almonds
Image: Pexels
Olive oil
Image: Pexels
Olive oil is rich in antioxidants which reduce inflammation and decrease the risk of heart diseases
Image: Pexels
Green tea is rich in polyphenols which act as antioxidants, improving heart health
Green tea
