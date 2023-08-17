Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Foods for wrinkle-free skin
This green leafy vegetable is full of vitamins, iron, magnesium, and beta carotene, which helps you to keep skin smooth and fresh looking
Spinach
Image: Pexels
Almonds, walnuts, etc. contain healthy fats and vitamins like vitamin E that protect the skin from sun damage and help repair the skin
Image: Pexels
Nuts
Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and K, fiber, folate, lutein, and calcium. It gives elasticity to the skin
Image: Pexels
Broccoli
Papaya is really healthy for skin as well as overall health. This healthy fruit is rich in vitamins A, K, C, and E, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and other minerals that reduce fine lines and other signs of aging
Papaya
Image: Pexels
Blueberries
Image: Pexels
Blueberries have Vitamin A and C and protect skin from damage caused due to sun exposure and pollution
Image: Pexels
Sweet potato
Sweet potato, high fibre vegetable helps restore skin’s balance, improves skin cell turnover, and protects against damage caused by free radicals
An egg a day keeps the skin firm and maintains skin elasticity
Eggs
Image: Pexels
All lentils work to prevent premature ageing of the skin and improve skin elasticity
Image: Pexels
Lentils
Dark chocolate
Image: Pexels
Dark chocolate is good for the skin. It has anti aging vitamins that keeps the skin hydrated
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate seeds gives protection to the skin from free radical damage, preserve collagen and also improve skin elasticity
Pomegranate seeds
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.