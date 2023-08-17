Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 17, 2023

Foods for wrinkle-free skin

This green leafy vegetable is full of vitamins, iron, magnesium, and beta carotene, which helps you to keep skin smooth and fresh looking

Spinach

Image: Pexels

Almonds, walnuts, etc. contain healthy fats and vitamins like vitamin E that protect the skin from sun damage and help repair the skin

Image: Pexels

Nuts

Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and K, fiber, folate, lutein, and calcium. It gives elasticity to the skin

Image: Pexels

Broccoli

Papaya is really healthy for skin as well as overall health. This healthy fruit is rich in vitamins A, K, C, and E, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and other minerals that reduce fine lines and other signs of aging

Papaya

Image: Pexels

Blueberries

Image: Pexels

Blueberries have Vitamin A and C and protect skin from damage caused due to sun exposure and pollution

Image: Pexels

Sweet potato

Sweet potato, high fibre vegetable helps restore skin’s balance, improves skin cell turnover, and protects against damage caused by free radicals

An egg a day keeps the skin firm and  maintains skin elasticity

Eggs

Image: Pexels

All lentils work to prevent premature ageing of the skin and improve skin elasticity

Image: Pexels

Lentils

Dark chocolate

Image: Pexels

Dark chocolate is good for the skin. It has anti aging vitamins that keeps the skin hydrated

Image: Pexels

Pomegranate seeds gives protection to the skin from free radical damage, preserve collagen and also improve skin elasticity

Pomegranate seeds

